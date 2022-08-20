Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers takes on Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. With four points, Tottenham is fourth in the league table. Wolverhampton has one point, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Wolverhampton Stats

Tottenham was fourth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (1.8 per game), and Wolverhampton was fifth defensively (1.1 allowed).

Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.0 goal per match), and Tottenham was fourth defensively (1.1).

Tottenham was fourth in the league in goal differential last season at +29.

Wolverhampton's goal differential last season (-5) was 12th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Richarlison's offensive output last year included 11 goals in 30 league games for Everton.

Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.

Perisic's assist total reached seven for Inter Milan last season.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Nathan Collins scored two goals in 36 games last season for Burnley.

Jonny Castro scored two times in 17 appearances for Wolverhampton.

Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho had three assists.

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Southampton W 4-1 Home 8/14/2022 Chelsea D 2-2 Away 8/20/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 8/28/2022 Nottingham Forest - Away 8/31/2022 West Ham - Away 9/3/2022 Fulham - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule