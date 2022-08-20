Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wolverhampton Wanderers takes on Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. With four points, Tottenham is fourth in the league table. Wolverhampton has one point, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Tottenham and Wolverhampton Stats
- Tottenham was fourth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (1.8 per game), and Wolverhampton was fifth defensively (1.1 allowed).
- Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.0 goal per match), and Tottenham was fourth defensively (1.1).
- Tottenham was fourth in the league in goal differential last season at +29.
- Wolverhampton's goal differential last season (-5) was 12th in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Richarlison's offensive output last year included 11 goals in 30 league games for Everton.
- Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.
- Perisic's assist total reached seven for Inter Milan last season.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Nathan Collins scored two goals in 36 games last season for Burnley.
- Jonny Castro scored two times in 17 appearances for Wolverhampton.
- Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho had three assists.
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Southampton
W 4-1
Home
8/14/2022
Chelsea
D 2-2
Away
8/20/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
8/28/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Away
8/31/2022
West Ham
-
Away
9/3/2022
Fulham
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Leeds
L 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Fulham
D 0-0
Home
8/20/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
8/28/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
8/31/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
9/3/2022
Southampton
-
Home
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)