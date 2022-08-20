Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers takes on Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. With four points, Tottenham is fourth in the league table. Wolverhampton has one point, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Tottenham and Wolverhampton Stats

  • Tottenham was fourth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (1.8 per game), and Wolverhampton was fifth defensively (1.1 allowed).
  • Wolverhampton was 17th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.0 goal per match), and Tottenham was fourth defensively (1.1).
  • Tottenham was fourth in the league in goal differential last season at +29.
  • Wolverhampton's goal differential last season (-5) was 12th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Richarlison's offensive output last year included 11 goals in 30 league games for Everton.
  • Ivan Perisic had eight goals (in 37 league games) for Inter Milan.
  • Perisic's assist total reached seven for Inter Milan last season.

Wolverhampton Key Players

  • Nathan Collins scored two goals in 36 games last season for Burnley.
  • Jonny Castro scored two times in 17 appearances for Wolverhampton.
  • Playing for Wolverhampton last season, Chiquinho had three assists.

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Southampton

W 4-1

Home

8/14/2022

Chelsea

D 2-2

Away

8/20/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

8/28/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Away

8/31/2022

West Ham

-

Away

9/3/2022

Fulham

-

Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Leeds

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Fulham

D 0-0

Home

8/20/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

8/28/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

8/31/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

9/3/2022

Southampton

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
