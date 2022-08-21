Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ligue 1 action on Sunday will see Angers SCO facing Stade Brest 29. The two teams will kick things off at 9:00 AM ET from Stade Raymond Kopa, broadcast on beIN Sports. Angers currently has two points, and is 11th in the league. Stade Brest 29 has one point, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angers and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • Angers was 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (44 in 38 matches), and Stade Brest 29 was 17th in goals conceded (57).
  • Stade Brest 29 was 11th in Ligue 1 offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Angers was 16th defensively (1.4).
  • Angers' goal differential last season (-11) was 16th in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29 had a goal differential of -8 last season, 15th in the league.

Angers Key Players

  • Sofiane Boufal's offensive output last year included eight goals in 29 league games for Angers.
  • Ismael Traore scored four goals for Angers (over 38 league games).
  • Boufal's assist total for Angers hit four a season ago.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Franck Honorat scored 11 goals in 34 games for Stade Brest 29 last season.
  • Steve Mounie scored nine goals (on 38 shots) for Stade Brest 29 during last year's campaign.
  • In Ligue 1 play, Romain Del Castillo had six assists last season.

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

FC Nantes

D 0-0

Home

8/14/2022

AJ Auxerre

D 2-2

Away

8/21/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

8/28/2022

Troyes

-

Away

8/31/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

9/3/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

RC Lens

L 3-2

Away

8/14/2022

Olympique Marseille

D 1-1

Home

8/21/2022

Angers

-

Away

8/28/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

8/31/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

9/4/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Angers vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
