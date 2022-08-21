CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Rodrigo Huescas (right) plays the ball against Forge FC in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in Liga MX will include CF America versus Cruz Azul, with action getting underway from Estadio Azteca at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF America has 13 points, and is fifth in the league table. Cruz Azul has eight points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Azteca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CF America and Cruz Azul Stats

  • CF America is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (13 in 8 games), and Cruz Azul is 17th in goals conceded (18 in 9).
  • Cruz Azul scores 1.3 goals per match (seventh in Liga MX), and CF America concedes 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • CF America's goal differential is +4, which is fourth in the league.
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential (-6) is 16th in the league.

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 3-0

Away

8/17/2022

CF Pachuca

W 3-0

Away

8/20/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

8/23/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

9/3/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 4-0

Away

8/14/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 3-2

Home

8/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 2-1

Home

8/20/2022

CF America

-

Away

8/24/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

8/27/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

9/2/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

América vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
