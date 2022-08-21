CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Rodrigo Huescas (right) plays the ball against Forge FC in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in Liga MX will include CF America versus Cruz Azul, with action getting underway from Estadio Azteca at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF America has 13 points, and is fifth in the league table. Cruz Azul has eight points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

CF America and Cruz Azul Stats

CF America is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (13 in 8 games), and Cruz Azul is 17th in goals conceded (18 in 9).

Cruz Azul scores 1.3 goals per match (seventh in Liga MX), and CF America concedes 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

CF America's goal differential is +4, which is fourth in the league.

Cruz Azul's goal differential (-6) is 16th in the league.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 FC Juarez W 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Pumas UNAM W 3-0 Away 8/17/2022 CF Pachuca W 3-0 Away 8/20/2022 Cruz Azul - Home 8/23/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 8/26/2022 Mazatlan FC - Away 9/3/2022 Tigres UANL - Home

Cruz Azul Schedule