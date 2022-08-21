CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Liga MX will include CF America versus Cruz Azul, with action getting underway from Estadio Azteca at 10:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF America has 13 points, and is fifth in the league table. Cruz Azul has eight points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
CF America and Cruz Azul Stats
- CF America is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (13 in 8 games), and Cruz Azul is 17th in goals conceded (18 in 9).
- Cruz Azul scores 1.3 goals per match (seventh in Liga MX), and CF America concedes 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- CF America's goal differential is +4, which is fourth in the league.
- Cruz Azul's goal differential (-6) is 16th in the league.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 3-0
Away
8/17/2022
CF Pachuca
W 3-0
Away
8/20/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
8/23/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
8/26/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
9/3/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 4-0
Away
8/14/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 3-2
Home
8/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 2-1
Home
8/20/2022
CF America
-
Away
8/24/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
8/27/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
9/2/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
