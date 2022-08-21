Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) reacts during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature Charlotte FC versus Orlando City SC, with action beginning from Bank of America Stadium at 7:00 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Charlotte FC has 32 points, ranking 20th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 33 points, and is 17th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Charlotte FC puts up 1.3 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Orlando City SC concedes 1.4 per match (10th in league).
  • Orlando City SC has scored 28 goals in 25 matches (25th in MLS), and Charlotte FC has given up 40 in 26 (16th in league).
  • Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -7 for the season, 20th in the league.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -8, 22nd in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Charlotte FC is led by Andre Shinyashiki, who has five goals in 22 games (56th in league).
  • Yordy Reyna is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots, 0.9 per game) in 16 league appearances.
  • Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Benjamin Bender, who has six (on 21 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Benji Michel scored four goals in 35 games last season for Orlando City SC.
  • Junior Urso scored four times in 32 appearances for Orlando City SC.
  • In 30 games for Orlando City SC last season, Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists.

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Chicago

L 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

LAFC

L 5-0

Away

8/17/2022

NYCFC

W 3-1

Away

8/21/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

9/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

9/10/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/31/2022

DC United

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

New England

L 3-0

Home

8/13/2022

New York

W 1-0

Away

8/21/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/28/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

8/31/2022

Seattle

-

Home

9/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Orlando City SC at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Soccer

