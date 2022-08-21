Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) reacts during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature Charlotte FC versus Orlando City SC, with action beginning from Bank of America Stadium at 7:00 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Charlotte FC has 32 points, ranking 20th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 33 points, and is 17th overall.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC Stats

Charlotte FC puts up 1.3 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Orlando City SC concedes 1.4 per match (10th in league).

Orlando City SC has scored 28 goals in 25 matches (25th in MLS), and Charlotte FC has given up 40 in 26 (16th in league).

Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -7 for the season, 20th in the league.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -8, 22nd in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Charlotte FC is led by Andre Shinyashiki, who has five goals in 22 games (56th in league).

Yordy Reyna is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots, 0.9 per game) in 16 league appearances.

Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Benjamin Bender, who has six (on 21 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Benji Michel scored four goals in 35 games last season for Orlando City SC.

Junior Urso scored four times in 32 appearances for Orlando City SC.

In 30 games for Orlando City SC last season, Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists.

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Chicago L 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 LAFC L 5-0 Away 8/17/2022 NYCFC W 3-1 Away 8/21/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 8/27/2022 Toronto FC - Home 9/3/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 9/10/2022 NYCFC - Home

Orlando City SC Schedule