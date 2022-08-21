Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will feature Charlotte FC versus Orlando City SC, with action beginning from Bank of America Stadium at 7:00 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Charlotte FC has 32 points, ranking 20th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 33 points, and is 17th overall.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC Stats
- Charlotte FC puts up 1.3 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Orlando City SC concedes 1.4 per match (10th in league).
- Orlando City SC has scored 28 goals in 25 matches (25th in MLS), and Charlotte FC has given up 40 in 26 (16th in league).
- Charlotte FC has a goal differential of -7 for the season, 20th in the league.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -8, 22nd in the league.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Charlotte FC is led by Andre Shinyashiki, who has five goals in 22 games (56th in league).
- Yordy Reyna is Charlotte FC's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots, 0.9 per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Charlotte FC's leader in assists is Benjamin Bender, who has six (on 21 chances created) in 24 league appearances.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Benji Michel scored four goals in 35 games last season for Orlando City SC.
- Junior Urso scored four times in 32 appearances for Orlando City SC.
- In 30 games for Orlando City SC last season, Mauricio Pereyra had nine assists.
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Chicago
L 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
LAFC
L 5-0
Away
8/17/2022
NYCFC
W 3-1
Away
8/21/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/27/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
9/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
9/10/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/31/2022
DC United
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
New England
L 3-0
Home
8/13/2022
New York
W 1-0
Away
8/21/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/28/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
8/31/2022
Seattle
-
Home
9/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
