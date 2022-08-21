Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature OGC Nice against Clermont Foot 63, with action starting from Stade Gabriel Montpied at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Nice currently has two points, and is 11th in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has three points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Nice

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clermont Foot 63 and Nice Stats

  • Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Clermont Foot 63 was 20th defensively (1.8 conceded).
  • Clermont Foot 63 put up 1.0 goal per game last season (17th in Ligue 1), and Nice conceded 0.9 (fourth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Nice was sixth in the league last season at +16.
  • Clermont Foot 63's goal differential last season (-31) was 20th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Andy Delort had 18 goals in 35 games last year in Ligue 1.
  • In 31 league games last season for Nice, Kasper Dolberg recorded six goals.
  • Delort registered three assists in Ligue 1.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Elbasan Rashani had eight goals (on 20 shots) last season for Clermont Foot 63.
  • Jodel Dossou scored three goals (on 34 shots) for Clermont Foot 63 during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Clermont Foot 63 last season, Rashani contributed five assists.

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Toulouse FC

D 1-1

Away

8/14/2022

Strasbourg

D 1-1

Home

8/21/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

8/28/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

8/31/2022

Lille

-

Away

9/4/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

PSG

L 5-0

Home

8/14/2022

Stade Reims

W 4-2

Away

8/21/2022

Nice

-

Home

8/28/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

8/31/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

9/4/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Clermont Foot vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
