Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature OGC Nice against Clermont Foot 63, with action starting from Stade Gabriel Montpied at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Nice currently has two points, and is 11th in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has three points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs. Nice
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied
Clermont Foot 63 and Nice Stats
- Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Clermont Foot 63 was 20th defensively (1.8 conceded).
- Clermont Foot 63 put up 1.0 goal per game last season (17th in Ligue 1), and Nice conceded 0.9 (fourth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Nice was sixth in the league last season at +16.
- Clermont Foot 63's goal differential last season (-31) was 20th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Andy Delort had 18 goals in 35 games last year in Ligue 1.
- In 31 league games last season for Nice, Kasper Dolberg recorded six goals.
- Delort registered three assists in Ligue 1.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Elbasan Rashani had eight goals (on 20 shots) last season for Clermont Foot 63.
- Jodel Dossou scored three goals (on 34 shots) for Clermont Foot 63 during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Clermont Foot 63 last season, Rashani contributed five assists.
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Toulouse FC
D 1-1
Away
8/14/2022
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Home
8/21/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
8/28/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
8/31/2022
Lille
-
Away
9/4/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
PSG
L 5-0
Home
8/14/2022
Stade Reims
W 4-2
Away
8/21/2022
Nice
-
Home
8/28/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
8/31/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
9/4/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Home
