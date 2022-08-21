Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature OGC Nice against Clermont Foot 63, with action starting from Stade Gabriel Montpied at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Nice currently has two points, and is 11th in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has three points, and is in 10th place.

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied

Stade Gabriel Montpied Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nice was ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (1.4 per game), and Clermont Foot 63 was 20th defensively (1.8 conceded).

Clermont Foot 63 put up 1.0 goal per game last season (17th in Ligue 1), and Nice conceded 0.9 (fourth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Nice was sixth in the league last season at +16.

Clermont Foot 63's goal differential last season (-31) was 20th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Andy Delort had 18 goals in 35 games last year in Ligue 1.

In 31 league games last season for Nice, Kasper Dolberg recorded six goals.

Delort registered three assists in Ligue 1.

Elbasan Rashani had eight goals (on 20 shots) last season for Clermont Foot 63.

Jodel Dossou scored three goals (on 34 shots) for Clermont Foot 63 during last year's campaign.

Playing for Clermont Foot 63 last season, Rashani contributed five assists.

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Toulouse FC D 1-1 Away 8/14/2022 Strasbourg D 1-1 Home 8/21/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 8/28/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 8/31/2022 Lille - Away 9/4/2022 AS Monaco - Home