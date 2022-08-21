Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will feature Colorado Rapids against Houston Dynamo, with action starting from Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 9:00 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Colorado is currently 21st overall in the league in points, with 31. Houston is 25th, with 25.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Colorado and Houston Stats
- Colorado is 15th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Houston is 22nd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- Houston is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Colorado is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 16th in the league at -3.
- Houston's goal differential (-11) is 24th in the league.
Colorado Key Players
- Colorado is led by Diego Rubio, who has 12 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
- Gyasi Zardes has eight goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Colorado's leader in assists is Rubio, who has five in 23 games (15th in league).
Houston Key Players
- Fafa Picault had 11 goals in 31 games last season for Houston.
- Darwin Quintero contributed three goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 25 league appearances for Houston.
- Playing for Houston last season, Picault contributed four assists.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 4-3
Home
8/13/2022
Columbus
D 1-1
Home
8/17/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
Houston
-
Home
8/27/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
8/31/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
9/4/2022
DC United
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
L 6-0
Away
8/5/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Montreal
L 3-2
Home
8/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
8/27/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
8/31/2022
LAFC
-
Home
9/4/2022
Seattle
-
Away
