Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) passes the ball against the CF Montreal in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Colorado Rapids against Houston Dynamo, with action starting from Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 9:00 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Colorado is currently 21st overall in the league in points, with 31. Houston is 25th, with 25.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Colorado and Houston Stats

  • Colorado is 15th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Houston is 22nd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • Houston is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Colorado is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 16th in the league at -3.
  • Houston's goal differential (-11) is 24th in the league.

Colorado Key Players

  • Colorado is led by Diego Rubio, who has 12 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).
  • Gyasi Zardes has eight goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Colorado's leader in assists is Rubio, who has five in 23 games (15th in league).

Houston Key Players

  • Fafa Picault had 11 goals in 31 games last season for Houston.
  • Darwin Quintero contributed three goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 25 league appearances for Houston.
  • Playing for Houston last season, Picault contributed four assists.

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 4-3

Home

8/13/2022

Columbus

D 1-1

Home

8/17/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Houston

-

Home

8/27/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

8/31/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

9/4/2022

DC United

-

Away

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

L 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Montreal

L 3-2

Home

8/20/2022

Colorado

-

Away

8/27/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

8/31/2022

LAFC

-

Home

9/4/2022

Seattle

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Houston Dynamo at Colorado Rapids

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
