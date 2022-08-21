Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) passes the ball against the CF Montreal in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will feature Colorado Rapids against Houston Dynamo, with action starting from Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 9:00 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Colorado is currently 21st overall in the league in points, with 31. Houston is 25th, with 25.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Dick's Sporting Goods Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Colorado and Houston Stats

Colorado is 15th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Houston is 22nd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

Houston is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Colorado is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 16th in the league at -3.

Houston's goal differential (-11) is 24th in the league.

Colorado Key Players

Colorado is led by Diego Rubio, who has 12 goals in 23 games (seventh in league).

Gyasi Zardes has eight goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Colorado's leader in assists is Rubio, who has five in 23 games (15th in league).

Houston Key Players

Fafa Picault had 11 goals in 31 games last season for Houston.

Darwin Quintero contributed three goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 25 league appearances for Houston.

Playing for Houston last season, Picault contributed four assists.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Minnesota United FC W 4-3 Home 8/13/2022 Columbus D 1-1 Home 8/17/2022 Vancouver L 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 Houston - Home 8/27/2022 Philadelphia - Away 8/31/2022 Nashville SC - Away 9/4/2022 DC United - Away

Houston Schedule