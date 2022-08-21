Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlanta United FC will visit Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. Columbus is currently 13th in the league in points, with 34. Atlanta United FC is 24th, with 29.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Atlanta United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and Atlanta United FC Stats
- Columbus is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Atlanta United FC is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
- Atlanta United FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (17th in MLS), and Columbus is conceding 1.1 per game (third in league).
- Columbus' goal differential is +5, ninth in the league.
- Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, 18th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer, with eight goals (on 41 shots) in 20 league games.
- Cucho Hernandez is Columbus' second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 20 shots, 2.9 per game) in seven league appearances.
- Columbus' leader in assists is Derrick Etienne, who has five in 23 games (15th in league).
Atlanta United FC Key Players
- Josef Martinez scored 12 goals in 25 games last season for Atlanta United FC.
- Marcelino Moreno scored nine times in 33 appearances for Atlanta United FC.
- Playing for Atlanta United FC last season, Moreno picked up four assists (on 62 chances created).
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
NYCFC
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Colorado
D 1-1
Away
8/21/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
8/27/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
8/31/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
9/3/2022
Chicago
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Seattle
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 2-2
Away
8/17/2022
New York
L 2-1
Home
8/21/2022
Columbus
-
Away
8/28/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/31/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
9/4/2022
Portland
-
Away
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
