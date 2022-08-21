Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC will visit Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. Columbus is currently 13th in the league in points, with 34. Atlanta United FC is 24th, with 29.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Atlanta United FC

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and Atlanta United FC Stats

Columbus is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Atlanta United FC is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).

Atlanta United FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (17th in MLS), and Columbus is conceding 1.1 per game (third in league).

Columbus' goal differential is +5, ninth in the league.

Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, 18th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer, with eight goals (on 41 shots) in 20 league games.

Cucho Hernandez is Columbus' second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 20 shots, 2.9 per game) in seven league appearances.

Columbus' leader in assists is Derrick Etienne, who has five in 23 games (15th in league).

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Josef Martinez scored 12 goals in 25 games last season for Atlanta United FC.

Marcelino Moreno scored nine times in 33 appearances for Atlanta United FC.

Playing for Atlanta United FC last season, Moreno picked up four assists (on 62 chances created).

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 NYCFC W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Colorado D 1-1 Away 8/21/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 8/27/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 8/31/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 9/3/2022 Chicago - Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule