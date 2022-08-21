Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC will visit Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. Columbus is currently 13th in the league in points, with 34. Atlanta United FC is 24th, with 29.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Atlanta United FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Columbus and Atlanta United FC Stats

  • Columbus is 22nd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Atlanta United FC is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per game).
  • Atlanta United FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (17th in MLS), and Columbus is conceding 1.1 per game (third in league).
  • Columbus' goal differential is +5, ninth in the league.
  • Atlanta United FC has a goal differential of -4 on the season, 18th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer, with eight goals (on 41 shots) in 20 league games.
  • Cucho Hernandez is Columbus' second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 20 shots, 2.9 per game) in seven league appearances.
  • Columbus' leader in assists is Derrick Etienne, who has five in 23 games (15th in league).

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Josef Martinez scored 12 goals in 25 games last season for Atlanta United FC.
  • Marcelino Moreno scored nine times in 33 appearances for Atlanta United FC.
  • Playing for Atlanta United FC last season, Moreno picked up four assists (on 62 chances created).

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

NYCFC

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Colorado

D 1-1

Away

8/21/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

8/27/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

8/31/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

9/3/2022

Chicago

-

Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Seattle

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 2-2

Away

8/17/2022

New York

L 2-1

Home

8/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

8/28/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/31/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

9/4/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1008646880h (3)
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs. León

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18905296
Soccer

How to Watch Hawaii at Arizona State, Women College Soccer

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18885239
Soccer

How to Watch FC Dallas at Nashville SC

By Evan Lazar
USATSI_18856993
NFL

How to Watch Ravens at Cardinals: Stream NFL Preseason Live Online, TV

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18883289
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Giants: Stream NFL Preseason Live Online for Free

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18884884
Soccer

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Charlotte FC

By Evan Lazar
Aug 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) reacts as he warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles Kids Cast: Stream MLB Live at LLWS

By Adam Childs
imago1013650367h
Boxing

How to Watch Kenneth Sims vs. Cristian Mino

By Phil Watson