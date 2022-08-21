Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/21/2022
Premier League action on Sunday will see Chelsea FC facing Leeds United. The two teams will hit the pitch at 9:00 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Chelsea has four points, and is eighth in the league. Leeds has four points, and is in seventh place.
How to Stream Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC in Canada
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Elland Road
Leeds and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 matches last season (third in Premier League), and Leeds allowed 79 goals (19th in league).
- In the Premier League last season, Leeds put up 42 goals in 38 matches (15th in league), and Chelsea conceded 33 (third).
- Chelsea's goal difference (+43) was third in the Premier League.
- Leeds was outscored 79-42, and its -37 goal differential was 18th in the Premier League.
Chelsea Key Players
- Raheem Sterling was productive last year with 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
- In 35 league games last season for Chelsea, Mason Mount had 11 goals.
- Mount dished out 10 assists for Chelsea.
Leeds Key Players
- Jack Harrison had eight goals in 37 games last season for Leeds.
- Rodrigo Moreno scored six goals in 33 games for Leeds.
- In 26 games for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling had two assists.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Tottenham
D 2-2
Home
8/21/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/30/2022
Southampton
-
Away
9/4/2022
West Ham
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Wolverhampton
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Southampton
D 2-2
Away
8/21/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brighton
-
Away
8/30/2022
Everton
-
Home
9/3/2022
Brentford
-
Away
