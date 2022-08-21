Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/21/2022

Premier League action on Sunday will see Chelsea FC facing Leeds United. The two teams will hit the pitch at 9:00 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Chelsea has four points, and is eighth in the league. Leeds has four points, and is in seventh place.

How to Stream Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Elland Road
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Leeds and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea scored 76 goals in 38 matches last season (third in Premier League), and Leeds allowed 79 goals (19th in league).
  • In the Premier League last season, Leeds put up 42 goals in 38 matches (15th in league), and Chelsea conceded 33 (third).
  • Chelsea's goal difference (+43) was third in the Premier League.
  • Leeds was outscored 79-42, and its -37 goal differential was 18th in the Premier League.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling was productive last year with 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
  • In 35 league games last season for Chelsea, Mason Mount had 11 goals.
  • Mount dished out 10 assists for Chelsea.

Leeds Key Players

  • Jack Harrison had eight goals in 37 games last season for Leeds.
  • Rodrigo Moreno scored six goals in 33 games for Leeds.
  • In 26 games for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling had two assists.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Tottenham

D 2-2

Home

8/21/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

8/30/2022

Southampton

-

Away

9/4/2022

West Ham

-

Home

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Wolverhampton

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Southampton

D 2-2

Away

8/21/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brighton

-

Away

8/30/2022

Everton

-

Home

9/3/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Time
9:00
AM/EST
