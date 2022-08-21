Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Chelsea FC and Leeds United will face off in Premier League action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network from Elland Road. Chelsea is currently eighth in the league, with four points. Leeds is seventh, with four.
How to Watch Leeds vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Elland Road
Leeds and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea scored two goals per game last season (third in the Premier League), and Leeds conceded 2.1 (19th in league).
- Leeds put up 1.1 goals per match last season (15th in the Premier League), and Chelsea conceded 0.9 (third in league).
- Chelsea's goal differential last season (+43) was third in the league.
- Leeds was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -37.
Chelsea Key Players
- Raheem Sterling was productive last year with 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
- In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount recorded 11 goals.
- Mount's assist tally for Chelsea hit 10 a season ago.
Leeds Key Players
- Jack Harrison scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Leeds last season.
- Rodrigo Moreno scored six goals in 33 league games for Leeds a season ago.
- Playing for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling contributed two assists.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Tottenham
D 2-2
Home
8/21/2022
Leeds
-
Away
8/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/30/2022
Southampton
-
Away
9/4/2022
West Ham
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Wolverhampton
W 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Southampton
D 2-2
Away
8/21/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
8/27/2022
Brighton
-
Away
8/30/2022
Everton
-
Home
9/3/2022
Brentford
-
Away
