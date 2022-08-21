Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Chelsea FC and Leeds United will face off in Premier League action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network from Elland Road. Chelsea is currently eighth in the league, with four points. Leeds is seventh, with four.

Leeds and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea scored two goals per game last season (third in the Premier League), and Leeds conceded 2.1 (19th in league).
  • Leeds put up 1.1 goals per match last season (15th in the Premier League), and Chelsea conceded 0.9 (third in league).
  • Chelsea's goal differential last season (+43) was third in the league.
  • Leeds was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -37.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling was productive last year with 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.
  • In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount recorded 11 goals.
  • Mount's assist tally for Chelsea hit 10 a season ago.

Leeds Key Players

  • Jack Harrison scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Leeds last season.
  • Rodrigo Moreno scored six goals in 33 league games for Leeds a season ago.
  • Playing for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling contributed two assists.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Tottenham

D 2-2

Home

8/21/2022

Leeds

-

Away

8/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

8/30/2022

Southampton

-

Away

9/4/2022

West Ham

-

Home

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Wolverhampton

W 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Southampton

D 2-2

Away

8/21/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

8/27/2022

Brighton

-

Away

8/30/2022

Everton

-

Home

9/3/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
