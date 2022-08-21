Leeds United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

On Sunday, Chelsea FC and Leeds United will face off in Premier League action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network from Elland Road. Chelsea is currently eighth in the league, with four points. Leeds is seventh, with four.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Elland Road

Leeds and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea scored two goals per game last season (third in the Premier League), and Leeds conceded 2.1 (19th in league).

Leeds put up 1.1 goals per match last season (15th in the Premier League), and Chelsea conceded 0.9 (third in league).

Chelsea's goal differential last season (+43) was third in the league.

Leeds was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -37.

Chelsea Key Players

Raheem Sterling was productive last year with 13 goals in 37 league games for Manchester City.

In 35 league games for Chelsea, Mason Mount recorded 11 goals.

Mount's assist tally for Chelsea hit 10 a season ago.

Leeds Key Players

Jack Harrison scored eight goals (on 21 shots) for Leeds last season.

Rodrigo Moreno scored six goals in 33 league games for Leeds a season ago.

Playing for Leeds last season, Luke Ayling contributed two assists.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Everton W 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Tottenham D 2-2 Home 8/21/2022 Leeds - Away 8/27/2022 Leicester City - Home 8/30/2022 Southampton - Away 9/4/2022 West Ham - Home

Leeds Schedule