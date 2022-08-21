Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lille OSC is set to meet Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, August 21 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With six points, PSG is currently third in the league table. Lille has four points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch Lille vs. PSG
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille and PSG Stats
- PSG scored 2.4 goals per match last season (first in Ligue 1), and Lille gave up 1.3 (11th).
- Lille scored 48 goals in 38 matches last season (13th in Ligue 1), and PSG conceded 36 (fourth in league).
- PSG was first in the league in goal differential last season at +54.
- Lille's goal differential last season was 0, 11th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe's offensive output last year included 29 goals in 35 league games for PSG.
- Neymar had 13 goals for PSG (over 22 league games).
- Mbappe had 18 assists for PSG.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David had 15 goals (on 54 shots) last season for Lille.
- Mohamed Bayo scored 14 times in 32 appearances for Clermont Foot 63.
- Playing for Lille last season, Renato Sanches contributed five assists.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 5-0
Away
8/13/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 5-2
Home
8/21/2022
Lille
-
Away
8/28/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
8/31/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Away
9/3/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
AJ Auxerre
W 4-1
Home
8/12/2022
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Away
8/21/2022
PSG
-
Home
8/26/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Away
8/31/2022
Nice
-
Home
9/4/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
