Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Lille OSC is set to meet Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, August 21 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With six points, PSG is currently third in the league table. Lille has four points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Lille vs. PSG

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Stade Pierre Mauroy Live Stream on fuboTV:

Lille and PSG Stats

PSG scored 2.4 goals per match last season (first in Ligue 1), and Lille gave up 1.3 (11th).

Lille scored 48 goals in 38 matches last season (13th in Ligue 1), and PSG conceded 36 (fourth in league).

PSG was first in the league in goal differential last season at +54.

Lille's goal differential last season was 0, 11th in the league.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe's offensive output last year included 29 goals in 35 league games for PSG.

Neymar had 13 goals for PSG (over 22 league games).

Mbappe had 18 assists for PSG.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David had 15 goals (on 54 shots) last season for Lille.

Mohamed Bayo scored 14 times in 32 appearances for Clermont Foot 63.

Playing for Lille last season, Renato Sanches contributed five assists.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 5-0 Away 8/13/2022 Montpellier HSC W 5-2 Home 8/21/2022 Lille - Away 8/28/2022 AS Monaco - Home 8/31/2022 Toulouse FC - Away 9/3/2022 FC Nantes - Away

Lille Schedule