Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lille OSC is set to meet Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, August 21 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Pierre Mauroy gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. With six points, PSG is currently third in the league table. Lille has four points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Lille vs. PSG

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille and PSG Stats

  • PSG scored 2.4 goals per match last season (first in Ligue 1), and Lille gave up 1.3 (11th).
  • Lille scored 48 goals in 38 matches last season (13th in Ligue 1), and PSG conceded 36 (fourth in league).
  • PSG was first in the league in goal differential last season at +54.
  • Lille's goal differential last season was 0, 11th in the league.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe's offensive output last year included 29 goals in 35 league games for PSG.
  • Neymar had 13 goals for PSG (over 22 league games).
  • Mbappe had 18 assists for PSG.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David had 15 goals (on 54 shots) last season for Lille.
  • Mohamed Bayo scored 14 times in 32 appearances for Clermont Foot 63.
  • Playing for Lille last season, Renato Sanches contributed five assists.

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 5-0

Away

8/13/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 5-2

Home

8/21/2022

Lille

-

Away

8/28/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

8/31/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Away

9/3/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

AJ Auxerre

W 4-1

Home

8/12/2022

FC Nantes

D 1-1

Away

8/21/2022

PSG

-

Home

8/26/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Away

8/31/2022

Nice

-

Home

9/4/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
