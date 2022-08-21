Montpellier HSC vs. AJ Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AJ Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Montpellier HSC and AJ Auxerre will meet at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on August 21 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Montpellier HSC currently has three points, and is ninth in the league. AJ Auxerre has one point, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AJ Auxerre
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Mosson
Montpellier HSC and AJ Auxerre Stats
- Montpellier HSC scored 49 goals in 38 matches last season (11th in Ligue 1), and AJ Auxerre conceded zero (first).
- AJ Auxerre was 23rd in Ligue 1 offensively last season (0.0 goals per match), and Montpellier HSC was 18th defensively (1.6).
- Montpellier HSC was 17th in the league in goal differential last season at -12.
- AJ Auxerre was 11th in the league in goal differential last season at 0.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri's production last season included 10 goals in 30 league games for AS Saint-Etienne.
- Sepe Elye Wahi also recorded 10 goals in 35 games for Montpellier HSC last season.
- Over 29 league appearances a season ago for Montpellier HSC, Teji Savanier's assist total hit nine.
AJ Auxerre Key Players
- Gautier Lloris had zero goals (on zero shots) last season for AJ Auxerre.
- Donovan Leon scored zero goals (on zero shots) for AJ Auxerre during last year's campaign.
- In one game for AJ Auxerre last season, Lloris had zero assists (on zero chances created).
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Troyes
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
PSG
L 5-2
Away
8/21/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Home
8/28/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
8/31/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Home
9/4/2022
Lille
-
Home
AJ Auxerre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Lille
L 4-1
Away
8/14/2022
Angers
D 2-2
Home
8/21/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
8/27/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
8/31/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
9/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
