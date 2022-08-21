Montpellier HSC vs. AJ Auxerre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Montpellier HSC and AJ Auxerre will meet at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on August 21 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Montpellier HSC currently has three points, and is ninth in the league. AJ Auxerre has one point, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. AJ Auxerre

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Montpellier HSC and AJ Auxerre Stats

Montpellier HSC scored 49 goals in 38 matches last season (11th in Ligue 1), and AJ Auxerre conceded zero (first).

AJ Auxerre was 23rd in Ligue 1 offensively last season (0.0 goals per match), and Montpellier HSC was 18th defensively (1.6).

Montpellier HSC was 17th in the league in goal differential last season at -12.

AJ Auxerre was 11th in the league in goal differential last season at 0.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Wahbi Khazri's production last season included 10 goals in 30 league games for AS Saint-Etienne.

Sepe Elye Wahi also recorded 10 goals in 35 games for Montpellier HSC last season.

Over 29 league appearances a season ago for Montpellier HSC, Teji Savanier's assist total hit nine.

AJ Auxerre Key Players

Gautier Lloris had zero goals (on zero shots) last season for AJ Auxerre.

Donovan Leon scored zero goals (on zero shots) for AJ Auxerre during last year's campaign.

In one game for AJ Auxerre last season, Lloris had zero assists (on zero chances created).

Montpellier HSC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Troyes W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 PSG L 5-2 Away 8/21/2022 AJ Auxerre - Home 8/28/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 8/31/2022 AC Ajaccio - Home 9/4/2022 Lille - Home

AJ Auxerre Schedule