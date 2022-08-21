Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury (12) loses his footing in the box against Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) on a scoring attempt during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury (12) loses his footing in the box against Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) on a scoring attempt during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will take on Nashville SC on Sunday, August 21 in MLS. The game at Nissan Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Nashville SC is currently 18th overall in the league in points, with 33. FC Dallas is sixth, with 42.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nashville SC and FC Dallas Stats

  • Nashville SC scores 1.3 goals per game (17th in MLS), and FC Dallas concedes 1.0 per game (fourth in league).
  • FC Dallas is scoring 1.4 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Nashville SC is conceding 1.4 per game (10th in league).
  • Nashville SC is 14th in the league in goal differential at -2.
  • FC Dallas is fifth in the league in goal differential at +11.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Nashville SC is led by C.J. Sapong, who has five goals in 26 games (56th in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is Teal Bunbury, who has four goals in 12 games.
  • Randall Leal is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with four (on 19 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • Jader Obrian had nine goals (on 27 shots) last season for FC Dallas.
  • Franco Jara scored seven goals (on 37 shots) for FC Dallas during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for FC Dallas last season, Szabolcs Schon picked up six assists (on seven chances created).

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

8/6/2022

Toronto FC

L 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

8/21/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/27/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

8/31/2022

Colorado

-

Home

9/3/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

8/13/2022

San Jose

W 4-1

Home

8/17/2022

Philadelphia

W 1-0

Home

8/21/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

8/27/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

9/3/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

9/10/2022

LAFC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

FC Dallas at Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury (12) loses his footing in the box against Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) on a scoring attempt during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Timbers defender Josecarlos Van Rankin (2) celebrates with defender Bill Tuiloma (25) and forward Santiago Moreno (30) after scoring against Toronto FC in the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) reacts during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
p22541672_b_h8_aa
entertainment

How to Watch Ghosts of Devil’s Perch: Stream Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

By What's On TV Staff
c0312c73-f545-4a14-9763-a8e27cb341df
entertainment

How to Watch The Killer Nanny: Stream Special Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18867951
Soccer

How to Watch Timbers at Sporting Kansas City: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff