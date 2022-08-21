Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC forward Teal Bunbury (12) loses his footing in the box against Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) on a scoring attempt during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will take on Nashville SC on Sunday, August 21 in MLS. The game at Nissan Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Nashville SC is currently 18th overall in the league in points, with 33. FC Dallas is sixth, with 42.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and FC Dallas Stats

Nashville SC scores 1.3 goals per game (17th in MLS), and FC Dallas concedes 1.0 per game (fourth in league).

FC Dallas is scoring 1.4 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Nashville SC is conceding 1.4 per game (10th in league).

Nashville SC is 14th in the league in goal differential at -2.

FC Dallas is fifth in the league in goal differential at +11.

Nashville SC Key Players

Nashville SC is led by C.J. Sapong, who has five goals in 26 games (56th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is Teal Bunbury, who has four goals in 12 games.

Randall Leal is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with four (on 19 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Jader Obrian had nine goals (on 27 shots) last season for FC Dallas.

Franco Jara scored seven goals (on 37 shots) for FC Dallas during last year's campaign.

Playing for FC Dallas last season, Szabolcs Schon picked up six assists (on seven chances created).

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Portland D 1-1 Away 8/6/2022 Toronto FC L 4-3 Home 8/14/2022 Minnesota United FC L 2-1 Home 8/21/2022 FC Dallas - Home 8/27/2022 Vancouver - Away 8/31/2022 Colorado - Home 9/3/2022 Austin FC - Home

FC Dallas Schedule