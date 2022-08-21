Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas will take on Nashville SC on Sunday, August 21 in MLS. The game at Nissan Stadium begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. Nashville SC is currently 18th overall in the league in points, with 33. FC Dallas is sixth, with 42.
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Nashville SC and FC Dallas Stats
- Nashville SC scores 1.3 goals per game (17th in MLS), and FC Dallas concedes 1.0 per game (fourth in league).
- FC Dallas is scoring 1.4 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Nashville SC is conceding 1.4 per game (10th in league).
- Nashville SC is 14th in the league in goal differential at -2.
- FC Dallas is fifth in the league in goal differential at +11.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Nashville SC is led by C.J. Sapong, who has five goals in 26 games (56th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is Teal Bunbury, who has four goals in 12 games.
- Randall Leal is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with four (on 19 chances created) in 21 league appearances.
FC Dallas Key Players
- Jader Obrian had nine goals (on 27 shots) last season for FC Dallas.
- Franco Jara scored seven goals (on 37 shots) for FC Dallas during last year's campaign.
- Playing for FC Dallas last season, Szabolcs Schon picked up six assists (on seven chances created).
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
8/6/2022
Toronto FC
L 4-3
Home
8/14/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
8/21/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
8/27/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
8/31/2022
Colorado
-
Home
9/3/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
8/13/2022
San Jose
W 4-1
Home
8/17/2022
Philadelphia
W 1-0
Home
8/21/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
8/27/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
9/3/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
9/10/2022
LAFC
-
Home
How To Watch
