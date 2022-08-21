Newcastle United vs. Manchester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/21/2022

Newcastle United plays Manchester City at St James' Park on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. Manchester City is currently third in the league, with six points. Newcastle is sixth, with four.

How to Stream Newcastle United vs. Manchester City in Canada

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

Stadium: St James' Park

Newcastle and Manchester City Stats

In the Premier League last season, Manchester City put up 99 goals in 38 games (first in league), and Newcastle conceded 62 (15th).

Offensively, Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League last season (44 goals, 1.2 per match). And defensively, Manchester City was first (26 goals conceded, 0.7 per match).

Manchester City outscored its opponents 99-26, first in the Premier League in goal differential.

In terms of goal differential, Newcastle was 14th in the Premier League at -18.

Manchester City Key Players

Erling Haaland recorded 22 goals over 24 games last season for Borussia Dortmund.

Riyad Mahrez scored 11 goals in 36 games for Manchester City last season.

Haaland's assist total for Borussia Dortmund reached eight a season ago.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson scored eight goals (on 24 shots) for Newcastle last season.

Joelinton scored four goals (on 27 shots) for Newcastle during last year's campaign.

Playing for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie had three assists.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 West Ham W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Bournemouth W 4-0 Home 8/21/2022 Newcastle - Away 8/27/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/31/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home 9/3/2022 Aston Villa - Away

Newcastle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Nottingham Forest W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Brighton D 0-0 Away 8/21/2022 Manchester City - Home 8/28/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 8/31/2022 Liverpool - Away 9/3/2022 Crystal Palace - Home

