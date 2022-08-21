Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Manchester City and Newcastle United will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 11:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from St James' Park. Manchester City has six points, and is third in the league. Newcastle has four points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: St James' Park
Newcastle and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City scored 99 goals in 38 matches last season (first in the Premier League), and Newcastle conceded 62 (15th).
  • Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.2 goals per match), and Manchester City was first defensively (0.7).
  • Manchester City's goal differential last season (+73) was first in the league.
  • Newcastle's goal differential last season (-18) was 14th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Erling Haaland put up 22 goals in 24 games last year for Borussia Dortmund.
  • In 36 league games for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez scored 11 goals.
  • Haaland's assist total reached eight for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Newcastle Key Players

  • Callum Wilson had eight goals (on 24 shots) last season for Newcastle.
  • Joelinton scored four times in 36 appearances for Newcastle.
  • Playing for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie contributed three assists.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

West Ham

W 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

Bournemouth

W 4-0

Home

8/21/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

8/27/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

8/31/2022

Nottingham Forest

-

Home

9/3/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

Newcastle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Nottingham Forest

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Brighton

D 0-0

Away

8/21/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

8/28/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

8/31/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

9/3/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

