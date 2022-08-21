Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Manchester City and Newcastle United will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 11:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from St James' Park. Manchester City has six points, and is third in the league. Newcastle has four points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: St James' Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Newcastle and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City scored 99 goals in 38 matches last season (first in the Premier League), and Newcastle conceded 62 (15th).
- Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.2 goals per match), and Manchester City was first defensively (0.7).
- Manchester City's goal differential last season (+73) was first in the league.
- Newcastle's goal differential last season (-18) was 14th in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Erling Haaland put up 22 goals in 24 games last year for Borussia Dortmund.
- In 36 league games for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez scored 11 goals.
- Haaland's assist total reached eight for Borussia Dortmund last season.
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson had eight goals (on 24 shots) last season for Newcastle.
- Joelinton scored four times in 36 appearances for Newcastle.
- Playing for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie contributed three assists.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
West Ham
W 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
Bournemouth
W 4-0
Home
8/21/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
8/27/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
8/31/2022
Nottingham Forest
-
Home
9/3/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Nottingham Forest
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Brighton
D 0-0
Away
8/21/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
8/28/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
8/31/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
9/3/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)