Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

On Sunday, Manchester City and Newcastle United will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 11:30 AM ET, airing on USA Network from St James' Park. Manchester City has six points, and is third in the league. Newcastle has four points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: St James' Park

St James' Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Newcastle and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City scored 99 goals in 38 matches last season (first in the Premier League), and Newcastle conceded 62 (15th).

Newcastle was 12th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.2 goals per match), and Manchester City was first defensively (0.7).

Manchester City's goal differential last season (+73) was first in the league.

Newcastle's goal differential last season (-18) was 14th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Erling Haaland put up 22 goals in 24 games last year for Borussia Dortmund.

In 36 league games for Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez scored 11 goals.

Haaland's assist total reached eight for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson had eight goals (on 24 shots) last season for Newcastle.

Joelinton scored four times in 36 appearances for Newcastle.

Playing for Newcastle last season, Matt Ritchie contributed three assists.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 West Ham W 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 Bournemouth W 4-0 Home 8/21/2022 Newcastle - Away 8/27/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 8/31/2022 Nottingham Forest - Home 9/3/2022 Aston Villa - Away

Newcastle Schedule