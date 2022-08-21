San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, August 20. The game at Paypal Park begins at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 57. San Jose is 26th, with 24.
How to Watch San Jose vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and LAFC Stats
- LAFC puts up 2.2 goals per match (first in MLS), and San Jose concedes 2.1 per match (28th in league).
- San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and LAFC is conceding 1.0 per match (second in league).
- LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +30.
- San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -13.
LAFC Key Players
- Christian Arango has 12 goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and seventh in the league.
- Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 24 league games.
- Cifuentes is LAFC's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 24 league appearances.
San Jose Key Players
- Cade Cowell had five goals in 33 games last season for San Jose.
- Jeremy Ebobisse scored five goals as well in .
- In 32 games for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists.
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 4-1
Away
8/13/2022
Charlotte FC
W 5-0
Home
8/16/2022
DC United
W 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
San Jose
-
Away
8/26/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/31/2022
Houston
-
Away
9/4/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Austin FC
D 3-3
Away
8/13/2022
FC Dallas
L 4-1
Away
8/20/2022
LAFC
-
Home
8/27/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
9/4/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
9/10/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
