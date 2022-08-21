San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, August 20. The game at Paypal Park begins at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 57. San Jose is 26th, with 24.

How to Watch San Jose vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and LAFC Stats

LAFC puts up 2.2 goals per match (first in MLS), and San Jose concedes 2.1 per match (28th in league).

San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and LAFC is conceding 1.0 per match (second in league).

LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +30.

San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -13.

LAFC Key Players

Christian Arango has 12 goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and seventh in the league.

Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 24 league games.

Cifuentes is LAFC's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

Cade Cowell had five goals in 33 games last season for San Jose.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored five goals as well in .

In 32 games for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists.

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Real Salt Lake W 4-1 Away 8/13/2022 Charlotte FC W 5-0 Home 8/16/2022 DC United W 1-0 Home 8/20/2022 San Jose - Away 8/26/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/31/2022 Houston - Away 9/4/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home

San Jose Schedule