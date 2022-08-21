San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, August 20. The game at Paypal Park begins at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. LAFC is currently first overall in the league in points, with 57. San Jose is 26th, with 24.

How to Watch San Jose vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

San Jose and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC puts up 2.2 goals per match (first in MLS), and San Jose concedes 2.1 per match (28th in league).
  • San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and LAFC is conceding 1.0 per match (second in league).
  • LAFC is first in the league in goal differential at +30.
  • San Jose is 25th in the league in goal differential at -13.

LAFC Key Players

  • Christian Arango has 12 goals in 25 games -- No. 1 on LAFC, and seventh in the league.
  • Jose Cifuentes is LAFC's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 24 league games.
  • Cifuentes is LAFC's leader in assists, with five (on 23 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

San Jose Key Players

  • Cade Cowell had five goals in 33 games last season for San Jose.
  • Jeremy Ebobisse scored five goals as well in .
  • In 32 games for San Jose last season, Cristian Espinoza had eight assists.

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 4-1

Away

8/13/2022

Charlotte FC

W 5-0

Home

8/16/2022

DC United

W 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/26/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/31/2022

Houston

-

Away

9/4/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Austin FC

D 3-3

Away

8/13/2022

FC Dallas

L 4-1

Away

8/20/2022

LAFC

-

Home

8/27/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

9/4/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

9/10/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Los Angeles FC at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
