Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will include Sporting Kansas City versus Portland Timbers, with action beginning from Children's Mercy Park at 7:30 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Sporting Kansas City currently has 23 points, ranking 27th in the league. Portland has 33 points, and is 19th overall.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Sporting Kansas City and Portland Stats
- Sporting Kansas City is 28th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Portland is 16th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- Portland is seventh in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-22) is 27th in the league.
- Portland's goal differential is +2, which is 11th in the league.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
- Sporting Kansas City is led by Johnny Russell, who has seven goals (on 23 shots) in 25 league games.
- Daniel Salloi is Sporting Kansas City's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 21 league games.
- Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has three (on 16 chances created) in 26 league appearances.
Portland Key Players
- Felipe Mora scored 13 goals in 33 games for Portland last season.
- Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals (on 44 shots) for Portland during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Portland last season, Sebastian Blanco had seven assists.
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/30/2022
Austin FC
L 2-0
Home
8/6/2022
Los Angeles
W 4-2
Home
8/13/2022
Austin FC
L 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Portland
-
Home
8/27/2022
San Jose
-
Home
9/4/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
9/10/2022
Houston
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Home
8/6/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Home
8/13/2022
Toronto FC
L 3-1
Away
8/21/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
8/26/2022
Seattle
-
Home
8/31/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
9/4/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)