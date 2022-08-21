Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Timbers defender Josecarlos Van Rankin (2) celebrates with defender Bill Tuiloma (25) and forward Santiago Moreno (30) after scoring against Toronto FC in the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will include Sporting Kansas City versus Portland Timbers, with action beginning from Children's Mercy Park at 7:30 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Sporting Kansas City currently has 23 points, ranking 27th in the league. Portland has 33 points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and Portland Stats

Sporting Kansas City is 28th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Portland is 16th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

Portland is seventh in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 26th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential (-22) is 27th in the league.

Portland's goal differential is +2, which is 11th in the league.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Sporting Kansas City is led by Johnny Russell, who has seven goals (on 23 shots) in 25 league games.

Daniel Salloi is Sporting Kansas City's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 21 league games.

Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has three (on 16 chances created) in 26 league appearances.

Portland Key Players

Felipe Mora scored 13 goals in 33 games for Portland last season.

Dairon Asprilla scored 10 goals (on 44 shots) for Portland during last year's campaign.

Playing for Portland last season, Sebastian Blanco had seven assists.

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/30/2022 Austin FC L 2-0 Home 8/6/2022 Los Angeles W 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Austin FC L 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Portland - Home 8/27/2022 San Jose - Home 9/4/2022 Los Angeles - Away 9/10/2022 Houston - Away

Portland Schedule