Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see AC Ajaccio meet up with Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 11:05 AM ET. Stade Rennes currently has one point, and is 16th in the league. AC Ajaccio has one point, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Roazhon Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stade Rennes and AC Ajaccio Stats

  • Stade Rennes was second in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (82 in 38 matches).
  • Last season, Stade Rennes conceded 40 goals (seventh in league).
  • Stade Rennes had a goal differential of +42 last season, second in the league.
  • Stade Rennes was third in Ligue 1 in shots last season (12.0 per match).
  • Last season, Stade Rennes was fourth in shots allowed (7.7 per game).
  • Stade Rennes was first in the league in shot differential last season at +163 (+4.3 per game).

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Gaetan Laborde was a top performer last season with 15 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.
  • In 38 league games for Stade Rennes, Benjamin Bourigeaud recorded 11 goals.
  • Bourigeaud's assist tally for Stade Rennes hit 12 a season ago.

AC Ajaccio Key Players

  • This season AC Ajaccio is among the new clubs in Ligue 1.

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

FC Lorient

L 1-0

Home

8/13/2022

AS Monaco

D 1-1

Away

8/21/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Home

8/27/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

8/31/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

9/4/2022

Troyes

-

Away

AC Ajaccio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

RC Lens

D 0-0

Home

8/21/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

8/26/2022

Lille

-

Home

8/31/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

9/4/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Mountain vs Midwest: Stream Little League Baseball World Series Live

By Kristofer Habbas
Manchester City
Soccer

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Manchester City: Stream Premier League Live

By Matthew Beighle
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff