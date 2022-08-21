Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see AC Ajaccio meet up with Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 11:05 AM ET. Stade Rennes currently has one point, and is 16th in the league. AC Ajaccio has one point, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and AC Ajaccio Stats

Stade Rennes was second in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (82 in 38 matches).

Last season, Stade Rennes conceded 40 goals (seventh in league).

Stade Rennes had a goal differential of +42 last season, second in the league.

Stade Rennes was third in Ligue 1 in shots last season (12.0 per match).

Last season, Stade Rennes was fourth in shots allowed (7.7 per game).

Stade Rennes was first in the league in shot differential last season at +163 (+4.3 per game).

Stade Rennes Key Players

Gaetan Laborde was a top performer last season with 15 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.

In 38 league games for Stade Rennes, Benjamin Bourigeaud recorded 11 goals.

Bourigeaud's assist tally for Stade Rennes hit 12 a season ago.

AC Ajaccio Key Players

This season AC Ajaccio is among the new clubs in Ligue 1.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 FC Lorient L 1-0 Home 8/13/2022 AS Monaco D 1-1 Away 8/21/2022 AC Ajaccio - Home 8/27/2022 RC Lens - Away 8/31/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 9/4/2022 Troyes - Away

AC Ajaccio Schedule