Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see AC Ajaccio meet up with Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 11:05 AM ET. Stade Rennes currently has one point, and is 16th in the league. AC Ajaccio has one point, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
Stade Rennes and AC Ajaccio Stats
- Stade Rennes was second in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (82 in 38 matches).
- Last season, Stade Rennes conceded 40 goals (seventh in league).
- Stade Rennes had a goal differential of +42 last season, second in the league.
- Stade Rennes was third in Ligue 1 in shots last season (12.0 per match).
- Last season, Stade Rennes was fourth in shots allowed (7.7 per game).
- Stade Rennes was first in the league in shot differential last season at +163 (+4.3 per game).
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Gaetan Laborde was a top performer last season with 15 goals in 38 Ligue 1 games.
- In 38 league games for Stade Rennes, Benjamin Bourigeaud recorded 11 goals.
- Bourigeaud's assist tally for Stade Rennes hit 12 a season ago.
AC Ajaccio Key Players
- This season AC Ajaccio is among the new clubs in Ligue 1.
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
FC Lorient
L 1-0
Home
8/13/2022
AS Monaco
D 1-1
Away
8/21/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Home
8/27/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
8/31/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
9/4/2022
Troyes
-
Away
AC Ajaccio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 2-1
Away
8/14/2022
RC Lens
D 0-0
Home
8/21/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
8/26/2022
Lille
-
Home
8/31/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
9/4/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
