Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Strasbourg and Stade Reims will meet at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on August 21 at 7:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg has one point, and is 15th in the league. Stade Reims has zero points, and is in 19th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Strasbourg and Stade Reims Stats
- Strasbourg averaged 1.6 goals per game last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims allowed 1.2 (10th in league).
- Stade Reims was 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (43), and Strasbourg was ninth in goals allowed (43).
- Strasbourg was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +17.
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Reims was 13th in the league last season at -1.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque's offensive output last year included 13 goals in 36 league games for Strasbourg.
- Kevin Gameiro had 11 goals (in 35 league games) for Strasbourg.
- Ajorque recorded six assists for Strasbourg last season.
Stade Reims Key Players
- Marshall Munetsi had five goals (on 21 shots) last season for Stade Reims.
- Arber Zeneli scored two goals (on seven shots) for Stade Reims during last year's campaign.
- In 36 games for Stade Reims last season, Alexis Flips had four assists .
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Home
8/14/2022
Nice
D 1-1
Away
8/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
8/27/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Away
8/31/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
9/4/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 4-1
Away
8/14/2022
Clermont Foot 63
L 4-2
Home
8/21/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
8/28/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
8/31/2022
Angers
-
Away
9/4/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
