Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Strasbourg and Stade Reims will meet at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on August 21 at 7:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg has one point, and is 15th in the league. Stade Reims has zero points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Strasbourg and Stade Reims Stats

  • Strasbourg averaged 1.6 goals per game last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims allowed 1.2 (10th in league).
  • Stade Reims was 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (43), and Strasbourg was ninth in goals allowed (43).
  • Strasbourg was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +17.
  • In terms of goal differential, Stade Reims was 13th in the league last season at -1.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Ludovic Ajorque's offensive output last year included 13 goals in 36 league games for Strasbourg.
  • Kevin Gameiro had 11 goals (in 35 league games) for Strasbourg.
  • Ajorque recorded six assists for Strasbourg last season.

Stade Reims Key Players

  • Marshall Munetsi had five goals (on 21 shots) last season for Stade Reims.
  • Arber Zeneli scored two goals (on seven shots) for Stade Reims during last year's campaign.
  • In 36 games for Stade Reims last season, Alexis Flips had four assists .

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Home

8/14/2022

Nice

D 1-1

Away

8/21/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

8/27/2022

AJ Auxerre

-

Away

8/31/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

9/4/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 4-1

Away

8/14/2022

Clermont Foot 63

L 4-2

Home

8/21/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

8/28/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

8/31/2022

Angers

-

Away

9/4/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Strasbourg vs. Stade de Reims

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Elena Della Donne
SI Guide

Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics Face Must-Win Game vs. Storm

By Josh Rosenblat
imago1013875037h
Soccer

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Chelsea in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
imago1013944164h
Soccer

How to Watch West Ham vs Brighton in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
USATSI_18662015
Golf

How to Watch the D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Rodrigo Huescas (right) plays the ball against Forge FC in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Espinoza (10) reacts during the second half against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) passes the ball against the CF Montreal in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff