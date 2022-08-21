Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

Strasbourg and Stade Reims will meet at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on August 21 at 7:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg has one point, and is 15th in the league. Stade Reims has zero points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade Reims

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Stade de la Meinau Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Strasbourg and Stade Reims Stats

Strasbourg averaged 1.6 goals per game last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims allowed 1.2 (10th in league).

Stade Reims was 15th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (43), and Strasbourg was ninth in goals allowed (43).

Strasbourg was fifth in the league in goal differential last season at +17.

In terms of goal differential, Stade Reims was 13th in the league last season at -1.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque's offensive output last year included 13 goals in 36 league games for Strasbourg.

Kevin Gameiro had 11 goals (in 35 league games) for Strasbourg.

Ajorque recorded six assists for Strasbourg last season.

Stade Reims Key Players

Marshall Munetsi had five goals (on 21 shots) last season for Stade Reims.

Arber Zeneli scored two goals (on seven shots) for Stade Reims during last year's campaign.

In 36 games for Stade Reims last season, Alexis Flips had four assists .

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 AS Monaco L 2-1 Home 8/14/2022 Nice D 1-1 Away 8/21/2022 Stade Reims - Home 8/27/2022 AJ Auxerre - Away 8/31/2022 FC Nantes - Home 9/4/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away

Stade Reims Schedule