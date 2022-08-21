West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/21/2022

Brighton & Hove Albion visits West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on fubo Sports Network Canada. West Ham is currently 19th in the league, with zero points. Brighton is ninth, with four.

How to Stream West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada

Match Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: London Stadium

West Ham and Brighton Stats

In the Premier League last season, West Ham put up 60 goals in 38 matches (seventh in league), and Brighton allowed 44 (sixth).

With 42 goals scored in 38 games last season, Brighton was 15th in the Premier League. On the flip side, West Ham allowed 51 goals, ninth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, West Ham was sixth in the Premier League at +9.

In terms of goal differential, Brighton was 10th in the Premier League at -2.

West Ham Key Players

Gianluca Scamacca was a top performer last year with 16 goals in 36 league games for Sassuolo.

Said Benrahma had eight goals in 33 games for West Ham last season.

Over 33 league appearances a season ago for West Ham, Benrahma's assist tally reached six.

Brighton Key Players

Neal Maupay scored eight goals in 37 games for Brighton last season.

Danny Welbeck scored six goals (on 30 shots) for Brighton during last year's campaign.

Playing for Brighton last season, Enock Mwepu had four assists.

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Manchester City L 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Nottingham Forest L 1-0 Away 8/21/2022 Brighton - Home 8/28/2022 Aston Villa - Away 8/31/2022 Tottenham - Home 9/4/2022 Chelsea - Away

Brighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Manchester United W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Newcastle D 0-0 Home 8/21/2022 West Ham - Away 8/27/2022 Leeds - Home 8/30/2022 Fulham - Away 9/4/2022 Leicester City - Home

