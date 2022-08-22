Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/22/2022

Primeira Liga action on Monday will feature Gil Vicente Barcelos facing FC Famalicao. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:15 PM ET from Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, broadcast on GolTV. With three points, Gil Vicente Barcelos is 13th in the league table. FC Famalicao has zero points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao

Match Day: Monday, August 22, 2022

Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio Cidade de Barcelos

Gil Vicente Barcelos and FC Famalicao Stats

Gil Vicente Barcelos was sixth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (1.4 per match), and FC Famalicao was 12th defensively (1.5 allowed).

FC Famalicao was seventh in the Primeira Liga offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Gil Vicente Barcelos was seventh defensively (1.2).

Gil Vicente Barcelos' goal differential last season (+5) was sixth in the league.

FC Famalicao's goal differential last season was -6, ninth in the league.

Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira W 1-0 Home 8/15/2022 FC Arouca L 1-0 Away 8/22/2022 FC Famalicao - Home 8/29/2022 FC Vizela - Away 9/4/2022 FC Porto - Home 9/11/2022 Maritimo Madeira - Away

FC Famalicao Schedule