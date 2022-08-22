Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/22/2022

How to Watch Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Primeira Liga action on Monday will feature Gil Vicente Barcelos facing FC Famalicao. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:15 PM ET from Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, broadcast on GolTV. With three points, Gil Vicente Barcelos is 13th in the league table. FC Famalicao has zero points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao
- Match Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Cidade de Barcelos
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gil Vicente Barcelos and FC Famalicao Stats
- Gil Vicente Barcelos was sixth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (1.4 per match), and FC Famalicao was 12th defensively (1.5 allowed).
- FC Famalicao was seventh in the Primeira Liga offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Gil Vicente Barcelos was seventh defensively (1.2).
- Gil Vicente Barcelos' goal differential last season (+5) was sixth in the league.
- FC Famalicao's goal differential last season was -6, ninth in the league.
Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
W 1-0
Home
8/15/2022
FC Arouca
L 1-0
Away
8/22/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Home
8/29/2022
FC Vizela
-
Away
9/4/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
9/11/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Away
FC Famalicao Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Estoril Praia
L 2-0
Away
8/12/2022
SC Braga
L 3-0
Home
8/22/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Away
8/28/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
9/4/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Away
9/11/2022
Benfica
-
Home
How To Watch
August
22
2022
Gil Vicente vs. Famalicao
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)