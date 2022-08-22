Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Primeira Liga action on Monday will feature Gil Vicente Barcelos facing FC Famalicao. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:15 PM ET from Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, broadcast on GolTV. With three points, Gil Vicente Barcelos is 13th in the league table. FC Famalicao has zero points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Gil Vicente Barcelos vs. FC Famalicao

  • Match Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio Cidade de Barcelos
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gil Vicente Barcelos and FC Famalicao Stats

  • Gil Vicente Barcelos was sixth in the Primeira Liga in goals scored last season (1.4 per match), and FC Famalicao was 12th defensively (1.5 allowed).
  • FC Famalicao was seventh in the Primeira Liga offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Gil Vicente Barcelos was seventh defensively (1.2).
  • Gil Vicente Barcelos' goal differential last season (+5) was sixth in the league.
  • FC Famalicao's goal differential last season was -6, ninth in the league.

Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

W 1-0

Home

8/15/2022

FC Arouca

L 1-0

Away

8/22/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Home

8/29/2022

FC Vizela

-

Away

9/4/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

9/11/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Away

FC Famalicao Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Estoril Praia

L 2-0

Away

8/12/2022

SC Braga

L 3-0

Home

8/22/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Away

8/28/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

9/4/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Away

9/11/2022

Benfica

-

Home

How To Watch

August
22
2022

Gil Vicente vs. Famalicao

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

