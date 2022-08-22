Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/22/2022
Manchester United matches up against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. The two Premier League clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET. With two points, Liverpool is 15th in the league table. Manchester United has zero points, and is in 19th place.
How to Stream Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC in Canada
- Match Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Stadium: Old Trafford
Manchester United and Liverpool Stats
- In the Premier League last season, Liverpool put up 94 goals in 38 matches (second in league), and Manchester United allowed 57 (13th).
- Manchester United scored 57 goals in 38 matches last season (eighth in Premier League), and Liverpool allowed 26 goals (first in league).
- Liverpool outscored its opponents 94-26, second in the Premier League in goal differential.
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester United was ninth in the Premier League at dead even.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah recorded 23 goals over 35 games last year for Liverpool.
- Roberto Firmino put up five goals for Liverpool (over 22 league games).
- In 34 league appearances a season ago for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist tally reached 12.
Manchester United Key Players
- Bruno Fernandes had 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.
- Mason Greenwood scored five goals (on 32 shots) for Manchester United during last year's campaign.
- In 36 games for Manchester United last season, Fernandes had six assists (on 77 chances created).
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Fulham
D 2-2
Away
8/15/2022
Crystal Palace
D 1-1
Home
8/22/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
8/27/2022
Bournemouth
-
Home
8/31/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
9/3/2022
Everton
-
Away
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Brighton
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brentford
L 4-0
Away
8/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
8/27/2022
Southampton
-
Away
9/1/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
9/4/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
How To Watch
August
22
2022
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
3:00
PM/EST
