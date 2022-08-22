Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Manchester United matches up against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. The two Premier League clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET. With two points, Liverpool is 15th in the league table. Manchester United has zero points, and is in 19th place.

How to Stream Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC in Canada

Match Day: Monday, August 22, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!

Manchester United and Liverpool Stats

In the Premier League last season, Liverpool put up 94 goals in 38 matches (second in league), and Manchester United allowed 57 (13th).

Manchester United scored 57 goals in 38 matches last season (eighth in Premier League), and Liverpool allowed 26 goals (first in league).

Liverpool outscored its opponents 94-26, second in the Premier League in goal differential.

In terms of goal differential, Manchester United was ninth in the Premier League at dead even.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah recorded 23 goals over 35 games last year for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino put up five goals for Liverpool (over 22 league games).

In 34 league appearances a season ago for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist tally reached 12.

Manchester United Key Players

Bruno Fernandes had 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood scored five goals (on 32 shots) for Manchester United during last year's campaign.

In 36 games for Manchester United last season, Fernandes had six assists (on 77 chances created).

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Fulham D 2-2 Away 8/15/2022 Crystal Palace D 1-1 Home 8/22/2022 Manchester United - Away 8/27/2022 Bournemouth - Home 8/31/2022 Newcastle - Home 9/3/2022 Everton - Away

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brighton L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Brentford L 4-0 Away 8/22/2022 Liverpool - Home 8/27/2022 Southampton - Away 9/1/2022 Leicester City - Away 9/4/2022 Arsenal - Home

Free Trial is available in the US only.