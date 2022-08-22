Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

Skip to main content

Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: How to Watch Premier League Online in Canada | 8/22/2022

Manchester United matches up against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. The two Premier League clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET. With two points, Liverpool is 15th in the league table. Manchester United has zero points, and is in 19th place.

How to Stream Manchester United vs. Liverpool FC in Canada

  • Match Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
Manchester United and Liverpool Stats

  • In the Premier League last season, Liverpool put up 94 goals in 38 matches (second in league), and Manchester United allowed 57 (13th).
  • Manchester United scored 57 goals in 38 matches last season (eighth in Premier League), and Liverpool allowed 26 goals (first in league).
  • Liverpool outscored its opponents 94-26, second in the Premier League in goal differential.
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester United was ninth in the Premier League at dead even.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Mohamed Salah recorded 23 goals over 35 games last year for Liverpool.
  • Roberto Firmino put up five goals for Liverpool (over 22 league games).
  • In 34 league appearances a season ago for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist tally reached 12.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Bruno Fernandes had 10 goals in 36 games last season for Manchester United.
  • Mason Greenwood scored five goals (on 32 shots) for Manchester United during last year's campaign.
  • In 36 games for Manchester United last season, Fernandes had six assists (on 77 chances created).

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Fulham

D 2-2

Away

8/15/2022

Crystal Palace

D 1-1

Home

8/22/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

8/27/2022

Bournemouth

-

Home

8/31/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

9/3/2022

Everton

-

Away

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brighton

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brentford

L 4-0

Away

8/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

8/27/2022

Southampton

-

Away

9/1/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

9/4/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

How To Watch

August
22
2022

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network Canada
Time
3:00
PM/EST
