Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman will host Barracas Central in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro on Tuesday, August 23. The two clubs will square off at 8:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. Atletico Tucuman is currently first in the league, with 29 points. Barracas Central is 21st, with 17.

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central

Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro

Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Atletico Tucuman and Barracas Central Stats

Atletico Tucuman is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and Barracas Central is 20th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).

Barracas Central is scoring 1.2 goals per match (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is giving up 0.4 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Atletico Tucuman is fourth in the league at +8.

Barracas Central's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Arsenal L 3-1 Away 8/11/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE W 1-0 Home 8/17/2022 CA Tigre D 0-0 Away 8/23/2022 Barracas Central - Home 8/28/2022 Boca Juniors - Away 9/5/2022 CA Banfield - Home 9/11/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away

Barracas Central Schedule