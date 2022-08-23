Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atletico Tucuman will host Barracas Central in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro on Tuesday, August 23. The two clubs will square off at 8:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. Atletico Tucuman is currently first in the league, with 29 points. Barracas Central is 21st, with 17.

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Atletico Tucuman and Barracas Central Stats

  • Atletico Tucuman is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and Barracas Central is 20th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
  • Barracas Central is scoring 1.2 goals per match (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is giving up 0.4 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atletico Tucuman is fourth in the league at +8.
  • Barracas Central's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Arsenal

L 3-1

Away

8/11/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 1-0

Home

8/17/2022

CA Tigre

D 0-0

Away

8/23/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

8/28/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

9/5/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

9/11/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 0-0

Home

8/13/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

L 3-1

Away

8/18/2022

Defensa y Justicia

W 3-1

Home

8/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

8/28/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

9/4/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

9/11/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Home

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Atlético Tucumán vs. Barracas Central

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
