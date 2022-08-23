Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atletico Tucuman will host Barracas Central in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro on Tuesday, August 23. The two clubs will square off at 8:30 PM ET, airing on TyC Sports. Atletico Tucuman is currently first in the league, with 29 points. Barracas Central is 21st, with 17.
How to Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro
Atletico Tucuman and Barracas Central Stats
- Atletico Tucuman is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (one goal per game), and Barracas Central is 20th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
- Barracas Central is scoring 1.2 goals per match (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is giving up 0.4 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Atletico Tucuman is fourth in the league at +8.
- Barracas Central's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.
Atletico Tucuman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Arsenal
L 3-1
Away
8/11/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 1-0
Home
8/17/2022
CA Tigre
D 0-0
Away
8/23/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
8/28/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
9/5/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
9/11/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
D 0-0
Home
8/13/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
L 3-1
Away
8/18/2022
Defensa y Justicia
W 3-1
Home
8/23/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
8/28/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
9/4/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
9/11/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Home
