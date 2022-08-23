CA Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Tuesday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see Argentinos Juniors meet up with CA Patronato Parana. The game at Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. CA Patronato Parana is currently 10th in the league table, with 22 points. Argentinos Juniors is fourth, with 26.

How to Watch CA Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Juniors

Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella

CA Patronato Parana and Argentinos Juniors Stats

CA Patronato Parana scores 1.6 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors concedes 0.9 per match (fourth in league).

Argentinos Juniors is eighth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (18 in 14 matches), and CA Patronato Parana is 18th in goals conceded (18 in 14).

In terms of goal differential, CA Patronato Parana is ninth in the league at +4.

Argentinos Juniors' goal differential (+6) is sixth in the league.

CA Patronato Parana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 CA Banfield D 0-0 Away 8/12/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro W 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba D 3-3 Away 8/23/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Home 8/28/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Away 9/4/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Home 9/11/2022 CA Platense - Home

Argentinos Juniors Schedule