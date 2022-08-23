CA Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

How to Watch CA Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's slate in the Argentine Primera División will see Argentinos Juniors meet up with CA Patronato Parana. The game at Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella gets underway at 6:00 PM ET. CA Patronato Parana is currently 10th in the league table, with 22 points. Argentinos Juniors is fourth, with 26.
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella
CA Patronato Parana and Argentinos Juniors Stats
- CA Patronato Parana scores 1.6 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors concedes 0.9 per match (fourth in league).
- Argentinos Juniors is eighth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (18 in 14 matches), and CA Patronato Parana is 18th in goals conceded (18 in 14).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Patronato Parana is ninth in the league at +4.
- Argentinos Juniors' goal differential (+6) is sixth in the league.
CA Patronato Parana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
CA Banfield
D 0-0
Away
8/12/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
W 3-2
Home
8/18/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
D 3-3
Away
8/23/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
8/28/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
9/4/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
9/11/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Union de Santa Fe
W 2-0
Home
8/18/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
W 1-0
Home
8/23/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away
8/28/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
9/3/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
9/11/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home