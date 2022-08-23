Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will square off at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Universo from Estadio Akron. Guadalajara Chivas has nine points, and is 13th in the league table. CF Monterrey has 21 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Universo
  • Stadium: Estadio Akron
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey Stats

  • Guadalajara Chivas is 16th in Liga MX in goals scored (nine in 9 games), and CF Monterrey is sixth in goals allowed (10 in 10).
  • CF Monterrey has scored 20 goals in 10 games (first in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas has conceded seven in 9 (second in league).
  • Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is +2, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential is +10, second in the league.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Mazatlan FC

L 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Atlas FC

D 1-1

Home

8/19/2022

Necaxa

W 4-0

Away

8/23/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

8/27/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

9/4/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

9/7/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Necaxa

W 2-1

Away

8/17/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Away

8/20/2022

Tigres UANL

D 0-0

Home

8/23/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

8/28/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

9/3/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

9/6/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Guadalajara vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
