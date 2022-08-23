Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

On Tuesday, Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will square off at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Universo from Estadio Akron. Guadalajara Chivas has nine points, and is 13th in the league table. CF Monterrey has 21 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey

Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Stadium: Estadio Akron

Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey Stats

Guadalajara Chivas is 16th in Liga MX in goals scored (nine in 9 games), and CF Monterrey is sixth in goals allowed (10 in 10).

CF Monterrey has scored 20 goals in 10 games (first in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas has conceded seven in 9 (second in league).

Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is +2, which ranks sixth in the league.

CF Monterrey's goal differential is +10, second in the league.

Guadalajara Chivas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Mazatlan FC L 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Atlas FC D 1-1 Home 8/19/2022 Necaxa W 4-0 Away 8/23/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 8/27/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 9/4/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away 9/7/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Away

CF Monterrey Schedule