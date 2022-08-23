Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Tuesday, Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey will take to the pitch in Liga MX action. The squads will square off at 8:05 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Universo from Estadio Akron. Guadalajara Chivas has nine points, and is 13th in the league table. CF Monterrey has 21 points, and is in first place.
How to Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Universo
- Stadium: Estadio Akron
Guadalajara Chivas and CF Monterrey Stats
- Guadalajara Chivas is 16th in Liga MX in goals scored (nine in 9 games), and CF Monterrey is sixth in goals allowed (10 in 10).
- CF Monterrey has scored 20 goals in 10 games (first in Liga MX), and Guadalajara Chivas has conceded seven in 9 (second in league).
- Guadalajara Chivas' goal differential is +2, which ranks sixth in the league.
- CF Monterrey's goal differential is +10, second in the league.
Guadalajara Chivas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Mazatlan FC
L 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Atlas FC
D 1-1
Home
8/19/2022
Necaxa
W 4-0
Away
8/23/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
8/27/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
9/4/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
9/7/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Necaxa
W 2-1
Away
8/17/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Away
8/20/2022
Tigres UANL
D 0-0
Home
8/23/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
8/28/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
9/3/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
9/6/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
