CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/25/2022

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday in Liga MX will feature CF Pachuca versus Atlas FC, with action beginning from Estadio Miguel Hidalgo at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca is sixth in the league table, with 15 points. Atlas FC is 14th, with nine.
How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC
- Match Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
CF Pachuca and Atlas FC Stats
- CF Pachuca is scoring 0.9 goals per game (17th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
- Atlas FC has scored 11 goals in 10 matches (10th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up seven in 9 (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is eighth in the league at +1.
- Atlas FC's goal differential (-3) is 13th in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-0
Home
8/17/2022
CF America
L 3-0
Home
8/21/2022
Club Leon
W 1-0
Home
8/25/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
8/28/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
9/3/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
9/7/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Away
8/16/2022
FC Juarez
L 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
Puebla FC
D 1-1
Home
8/25/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/28/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
9/3/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
9/7/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
