CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/25/2022

Thursday in Liga MX will feature CF Pachuca versus Atlas FC, with action beginning from Estadio Miguel Hidalgo at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca is sixth in the league table, with 15 points. Atlas FC is 14th, with nine.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Thursday, August 25, 2022 Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

CF Pachuca and Atlas FC Stats

CF Pachuca is scoring 0.9 goals per game (17th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).

Atlas FC has scored 11 goals in 10 matches (10th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up seven in 9 (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is eighth in the league at +1.

Atlas FC's goal differential (-3) is 13th in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-0 Home 8/17/2022 CF America L 3-0 Home 8/21/2022 Club Leon W 1-0 Home 8/25/2022 Atlas FC - Home 8/28/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away 9/3/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Home 9/7/2022 Puebla FC - Away

Atlas FC Schedule