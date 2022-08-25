CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday in Liga MX will feature CF Pachuca versus Atlas FC, with action beginning from Estadio Miguel Hidalgo at 8:05 PM ET on TUDN. CF Pachuca is sixth in the league table, with 15 points. Atlas FC is 14th, with nine.

How to Watch CF Pachuca vs. Atlas FC

  • Match Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CF Pachuca and Atlas FC Stats

  • CF Pachuca is scoring 0.9 goals per game (17th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC is giving up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
  • Atlas FC has scored 11 goals in 10 matches (10th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up seven in 9 (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is eighth in the league at +1.
  • Atlas FC's goal differential (-3) is 13th in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-0

Home

8/17/2022

CF America

L 3-0

Home

8/21/2022

Club Leon

W 1-0

Home

8/25/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

8/28/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

9/3/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

9/7/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Away

8/16/2022

FC Juarez

L 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

Puebla FC

D 1-1

Home

8/25/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/28/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

9/3/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

9/7/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

