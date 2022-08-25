Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM takes on Tigres UANL at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday, August 24. The two Liga MX teams will face off at 10:05 PM ET. With 19 points, Tigres UANL is fourth in the league. Pumas UNAM has eight points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Tigres UANL has scored 11 goals in 9 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM has given up 17 in 9 (15th in league).
  • Pumas UNAM is 13th in Liga MX in goals scored (10 in 9 games), and Tigres UANL is first in goals allowed (six in 9).
  • Tigres UANL is fifth in the league in goal differential at +5.
  • Pumas UNAM's goal differential (-7) is 15th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 2-0

Home

8/20/2022

CF Monterrey

D 0-0

Away

8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

8/27/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

9/3/2022

CF America

-

Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

CF America

L 3-0

Home

8/18/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 3-2

Away

8/21/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 5-1

Home

8/24/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

8/24/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

8/27/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

9/3/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

