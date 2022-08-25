Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/24/2022

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pumas UNAM takes on Tigres UANL at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday, August 24. The two Liga MX teams will face off at 10:05 PM ET. With 19 points, Tigres UANL is fourth in the league. Pumas UNAM has eight points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL Stats
- Tigres UANL has scored 11 goals in 9 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM has given up 17 in 9 (15th in league).
- Pumas UNAM is 13th in Liga MX in goals scored (10 in 9 games), and Tigres UANL is first in goals allowed (six in 9).
- Tigres UANL is fifth in the league in goal differential at +5.
- Pumas UNAM's goal differential (-7) is 15th in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 2-0
Home
8/20/2022
CF Monterrey
D 0-0
Away
8/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
8/27/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
9/3/2022
CF America
-
Away
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
CF America
L 3-0
Home
8/18/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 3-2
Away
8/21/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 5-1
Home
8/24/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
8/27/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
9/3/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
