Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/24/2022

Pumas UNAM takes on Tigres UANL at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday, August 24. The two Liga MX teams will face off at 10:05 PM ET. With 19 points, Tigres UANL is fourth in the league. Pumas UNAM has eight points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL Stats

Tigres UANL has scored 11 goals in 9 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM has given up 17 in 9 (15th in league).

Pumas UNAM is 13th in Liga MX in goals scored (10 in 9 games), and Tigres UANL is first in goals allowed (six in 9).

Tigres UANL is fifth in the league in goal differential at +5.

Pumas UNAM's goal differential (-7) is 15th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 CF Pachuca L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Club Santos Laguna W 2-0 Home 8/20/2022 CF Monterrey D 0-0 Away 8/24/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 8/24/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 8/27/2022 Necaxa - Home 9/3/2022 CF America - Away

