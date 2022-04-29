How to Watch AC Milan vs. ACF Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACF Fiorentina takes on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan is currently first in the league, with 74 points. Fiorentina is seventh, with 56.
How to Watch AC Milan vs. Fiorentina
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AC Milan and Fiorentina Stats
- AC Milan is fifth in Serie A offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Fiorentina is eighth defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- Fiorentina is scoring 1.6 goals per game (ninth in Serie A), and AC Milan is conceding 0.9 per match (second in league).
- AC Milan has a goal differential of +30 on the season, third in the league.
- Fiorentina's goal differential (+8) is eighth in the league.
AC Milan Key Players
- Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 31 games (22nd in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for AC Milan is Olivier Giroud, who has nine goals in 27 games.
- AC Milan's leader in assists is Leao, who has six (on 29 chances created) in 31 league appearances.
Fiorentina Key Players
AC Milan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Torino
D 0-0
Away
4/15/2022
Genoa
W 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Lazio
W 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Fiorentina
-
Home
5/8/2022
Hellas Verona
-
Away
5/15/2022
Atalanta
-
Home
5/22/2022
Sassuolo
-
Away
Fiorentina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Venezia
W 1-0
Home
4/24/2022
Salernitana
L 2-1
Away
4/27/2022
Udinese
L 4-0
Home
5/1/2022
AC Milan
-
Away
5/9/2022
Roma
-
Home
5/16/2022
Sampdoria
-
Away
5/22/2022
Juventus
-
Home
How To Watch
May
1
2022
AC Milan vs. Fiorentina
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)