Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. ACF Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ACF Fiorentina takes on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan is currently first in the league, with 74 points. Fiorentina is seventh, with 56.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan and Fiorentina Stats

  • AC Milan is fifth in Serie A offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Fiorentina is eighth defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • Fiorentina is scoring 1.6 goals per game (ninth in Serie A), and AC Milan is conceding 0.9 per match (second in league).
  • AC Milan has a goal differential of +30 on the season, third in the league.
  • Fiorentina's goal differential (+8) is eighth in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

  • Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 31 games (22nd in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for AC Milan is Olivier Giroud, who has nine goals in 27 games.
  • AC Milan's leader in assists is Leao, who has six (on 29 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Fiorentina Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Torino

D 0-0

Away

4/15/2022

Genoa

W 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Lazio

W 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Fiorentina

-

Home

5/8/2022

Hellas Verona

-

Away

5/15/2022

Atalanta

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sassuolo

-

Away

Fiorentina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Venezia

W 1-0

Home

4/24/2022

Salernitana

L 2-1

Away

4/27/2022

Udinese

L 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

AC Milan

-

Away

5/9/2022

Roma

-

Home

5/16/2022

Sampdoria

-

Away

5/22/2022

Juventus

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18170655
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sabres

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18170377
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Rangers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy