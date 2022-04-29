ACF Fiorentina takes on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan is currently first in the league, with 74 points. Fiorentina is seventh, with 56.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

9:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan and Fiorentina Stats

AC Milan is fifth in Serie A offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Fiorentina is eighth defensively (1.4 conceded per match).

Fiorentina is scoring 1.6 goals per game (ninth in Serie A), and AC Milan is conceding 0.9 per match (second in league).

AC Milan has a goal differential of +30 on the season, third in the league.

Fiorentina's goal differential (+8) is eighth in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 31 games (22nd in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for AC Milan is Olivier Giroud, who has nine goals in 27 games.

AC Milan's leader in assists is Leao, who has six (on 29 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Fiorentina Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Torino D 0-0 Away 4/15/2022 Genoa W 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Lazio W 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Fiorentina - Home 5/8/2022 Hellas Verona - Away 5/15/2022 Atalanta - Home 5/22/2022 Sassuolo - Away

Fiorentina Schedule