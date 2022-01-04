AC Milan vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

AC Milan will host AS Roma in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday, January 6. The two teams will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan has 42 points, and is second in the league. Roma has 32 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Roma

Match Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

Giuseppe Meazza Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan and Roma Stats

AC Milan has scored 40 goals in 19 matches (second in Serie A), and Roma has conceded 21 in 19 (fifth in league).

Roma has scored 31 goals in 19 games (eighth in Serie A), and AC Milan has conceded 22 in 19 (sixth in league).

In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +18.

Roma is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +10.

AC Milan Key Players

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 12 league games.

Franck Kessie has five goals in 16 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AC Milan.

AC Milan's leader in assists is Theo Hernandez, who has five in 15 games (sixth in league).

Roma Key Players

Roma is led by Tammy Abraham, with six goals (on 32 shots) in 18 league games.

Roma's second-leading scorer is Lorenzo Pellegrini, with five in 13 games.

Pellegrini is Roma's assist leader, with four (on 32 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

AC Milan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Udinese D 1-1 Away 12/19/2021 Napoli L 1-0 Home 12/22/2021 Empoli FC W 4-2 Away 1/6/2022 Roma - Home 1/9/2022 Venezia - Away 1/17/2022 Spezia Calcio - Home 1/23/2022 Juventus - Home

Roma Schedule