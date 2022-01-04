AC Milan vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch AC Milan vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AC Milan will host AS Roma in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday, January 6. The two teams will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan has 42 points, and is second in the league. Roma has 32 points, and is in sixth place.
How to Watch AC Milan vs. Roma
- Match Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
AC Milan and Roma Stats
- AC Milan has scored 40 goals in 19 matches (second in Serie A), and Roma has conceded 21 in 19 (fifth in league).
- Roma has scored 31 goals in 19 games (eighth in Serie A), and AC Milan has conceded 22 in 19 (sixth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +18.
- Roma is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +10.
AC Milan Key Players
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 12 league games.
- Franck Kessie has five goals in 16 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AC Milan.
- AC Milan's leader in assists is Theo Hernandez, who has five in 15 games (sixth in league).
Roma Key Players
- Roma is led by Tammy Abraham, with six goals (on 32 shots) in 18 league games.
- Roma's second-leading scorer is Lorenzo Pellegrini, with five in 13 games.
- Pellegrini is Roma's assist leader, with four (on 32 chances created) in 13 league appearances.
AC Milan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Udinese
D 1-1
Away
12/19/2021
Napoli
L 1-0
Home
12/22/2021
Empoli FC
W 4-2
Away
1/6/2022
Roma
-
Home
1/9/2022
Venezia
-
Away
1/17/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Home
1/23/2022
Juventus
-
Home
Roma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Spezia Calcio
W 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Atalanta
W 4-1
Away
12/22/2021
Sampdoria
D 1-1
Home
1/6/2022
AC Milan
-
Away
1/9/2022
Juventus
-
Home
1/16/2022
Cagliari
-
Home
1/23/2022
Empoli FC
-
Away
