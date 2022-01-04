AC Milan vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch AC Milan vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    AC Milan will host AS Roma in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday, January 6. The two teams will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan has 42 points, and is second in the league. Roma has 32 points, and is in sixth place.

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Roma

    • Match Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    AC Milan and Roma Stats

    • AC Milan has scored 40 goals in 19 matches (second in Serie A), and Roma has conceded 21 in 19 (fifth in league).
    • Roma has scored 31 goals in 19 games (eighth in Serie A), and AC Milan has conceded 22 in 19 (sixth in league).
    • In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +18.
    • Roma is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +10.

    AC Milan Key Players

    • Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 26 shots) in 12 league games.
    • Franck Kessie has five goals in 16 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AC Milan.
    • AC Milan's leader in assists is Theo Hernandez, who has five in 15 games (sixth in league).

    Roma Key Players

    • Roma is led by Tammy Abraham, with six goals (on 32 shots) in 18 league games.
    • Roma's second-leading scorer is Lorenzo Pellegrini, with five in 13 games.
    • Pellegrini is Roma's assist leader, with four (on 32 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

    AC Milan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Udinese

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Napoli

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Empoli FC

    W 4-2

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Roma

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Venezia

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Spezia Calcio

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Juventus

    -

    Home

    Roma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Spezia Calcio

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Atalanta

    W 4-1

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Sampdoria

    D 1-1

    Home

    1/6/2022

    AC Milan

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Juventus

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Cagliari

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Empoli FC

    -

    Away

