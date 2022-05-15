AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AC Milan hosts Atalanta in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, May 15. The two teams will play at 12:00 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan is currently first in the league table, with 80 points. Atalanta is eighth, with 59.
How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
AC Milan and Atalanta Stats
- AC Milan has scored 64 goals in 36 matches (fifth in Serie A), and Atalanta has conceded 45 in 36 (seventh in league).
- Atalanta puts up 1.8 goals per game (fourth in Serie A), and AC Milan allows 0.9 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +33.
- Atalanta's goal differential is +20, which ranks fifth in the league.
AC Milan Key Players
- Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 33 games (20th in league).
- Olivier Giroud has nine goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AC Milan.
- AC Milan's leader in assists is Leao, who has eight in 33 games (seventh in league).
Atalanta Key Players
AC Milan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Lazio
W 2-1
Away
5/1/2022
Fiorentina
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Hellas Verona
W 3-1
Away
5/15/2022
Atalanta
-
Home
5/22/2022
Sassuolo
-
Away
Atalanta Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Torino
D 4-4
Home
5/2/2022
Salernitana
D 1-1
Home
5/8/2022
Spezia Calcio
W 3-1
Away
5/15/2022
AC Milan
-
Away
5/22/2022
Empoli FC
-
Home
How To Watch
May
15
2022
AC Milan vs. Atalanta
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)