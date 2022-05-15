AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

AC Milan hosts Atalanta in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, May 15. The two teams will play at 12:00 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan is currently first in the league table, with 80 points. Atalanta is eighth, with 59.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan and Atalanta Stats

AC Milan has scored 64 goals in 36 matches (fifth in Serie A), and Atalanta has conceded 45 in 36 (seventh in league).

Atalanta puts up 1.8 goals per game (fourth in Serie A), and AC Milan allows 0.9 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +33.

Atalanta's goal differential is +20, which ranks fifth in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 33 games (20th in league).

Olivier Giroud has nine goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AC Milan.

AC Milan's leader in assists is Leao, who has eight in 33 games (seventh in league).

Atalanta Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Lazio W 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Fiorentina W 1-0 Home 5/8/2022 Hellas Verona W 3-1 Away 5/15/2022 Atalanta - Home 5/22/2022 Sassuolo - Away

Atalanta Schedule