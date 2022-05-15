AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan hosts Atalanta in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, May 15. The two teams will play at 12:00 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan is currently first in the league table, with 80 points. Atalanta is eighth, with 59.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan and Atalanta Stats

  • AC Milan has scored 64 goals in 36 matches (fifth in Serie A), and Atalanta has conceded 45 in 36 (seventh in league).
  • Atalanta puts up 1.8 goals per game (fourth in Serie A), and AC Milan allows 0.9 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, AC Milan is third in the league, at +33.
  • Atalanta's goal differential is +20, which ranks fifth in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

  • Rafael Leao is AC Milan's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 33 games (20th in league).
  • Olivier Giroud has nine goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on AC Milan.
  • AC Milan's leader in assists is Leao, who has eight in 33 games (seventh in league).

Atalanta Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Lazio

W 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Fiorentina

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Hellas Verona

W 3-1

Away

5/15/2022

Atalanta

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sassuolo

-

Away

Atalanta Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Torino

D 4-4

Home

5/2/2022

Salernitana

D 1-1

Home

5/8/2022

Spezia Calcio

W 3-1

Away

5/15/2022

AC Milan

-

Away

5/22/2022

Empoli FC

-

Home

