Empoli FC will take on AC Milan on Saturday, March 12 in Serie A. The game at Giuseppe Meazza starts at 2:45 PM ET on . With 60 points, AC Milan is first in the league table. Empoli FC has 32 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Empoli FC

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

2:45 PM ET

Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan and Empoli FC Stats

AC Milan is third in Serie A offensively (1.9 goals per game), and Empoli FC is 19th defensively (1.9 allowed per match).

Empoli FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in Serie A), and AC Milan is conceding 1.0 per match (fifth in league).

AC Milan has a goal differential of +25 for the season, third in the league.

Empoli FC has a goal differential of -13 on the season, which is 15th in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

AC Milan is led by Rafael Leao, who has eight goals in 25 games (18th in league).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 33 shots, 1.9 per game) in 17 league appearances.

Theo Hernandez has six assists in 23 games -- No. 1 on AC Milan, and ninth in the league.

Empoli FC Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Salernitana D 2-2 Away 2/25/2022 Udinese D 1-1 Home 3/6/2022 Napoli W 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Empoli FC - Home 3/19/2022 Cagliari - Away 4/3/2022 Bologna - Home 4/10/2022 Torino - Away

Empoli FC Schedule