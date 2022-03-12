Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Empoli FC will take on AC Milan on Saturday, March 12 in Serie A. The game at Giuseppe Meazza starts at 2:45 PM ET on . With 60 points, AC Milan is first in the league table. Empoli FC has 32 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Empoli FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan and Empoli FC Stats

  • AC Milan is third in Serie A offensively (1.9 goals per game), and Empoli FC is 19th defensively (1.9 allowed per match).
  • Empoli FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in Serie A), and AC Milan is conceding 1.0 per match (fifth in league).
  • AC Milan has a goal differential of +25 for the season, third in the league.
  • Empoli FC has a goal differential of -13 on the season, which is 15th in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

  • AC Milan is led by Rafael Leao, who has eight goals in 25 games (18th in league).
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 33 shots, 1.9 per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • Theo Hernandez has six assists in 23 games -- No. 1 on AC Milan, and ninth in the league.

Empoli FC Key Players

AC Milan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Salernitana

D 2-2

Away

2/25/2022

Udinese

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

Napoli

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Empoli FC

-

Home

3/19/2022

Cagliari

-

Away

4/3/2022

Bologna

-

Home

4/10/2022

Torino

-

Away

Empoli FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Sampdoria

L 2-0

Away

2/26/2022

Juventus

L 3-2

Home

3/6/2022

Genoa

D 0-0

Away

3/12/2022

AC Milan

-

Away

3/20/2022

Hellas Verona

-

Home

4/3/2022

Fiorentina

-

Away

4/10/2022

Spezia Calcio

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy