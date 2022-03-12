How to Watch AC Milan vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Empoli FC will take on AC Milan on Saturday, March 12 in Serie A. The game at Giuseppe Meazza starts at 2:45 PM ET on . With 60 points, AC Milan is first in the league table. Empoli FC has 32 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch AC Milan vs. Empoli FC
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
AC Milan and Empoli FC Stats
- AC Milan is third in Serie A offensively (1.9 goals per game), and Empoli FC is 19th defensively (1.9 allowed per match).
- Empoli FC is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in Serie A), and AC Milan is conceding 1.0 per match (fifth in league).
- AC Milan has a goal differential of +25 for the season, third in the league.
- Empoli FC has a goal differential of -13 on the season, which is 15th in the league.
AC Milan Key Players
- AC Milan is led by Rafael Leao, who has eight goals in 25 games (18th in league).
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's joint top scorer this season, with eight goals (on 33 shots, 1.9 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Theo Hernandez has six assists in 23 games -- No. 1 on AC Milan, and ninth in the league.
Empoli FC Key Players
AC Milan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Salernitana
D 2-2
Away
2/25/2022
Udinese
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
Napoli
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Empoli FC
-
Home
3/19/2022
Cagliari
-
Away
4/3/2022
Bologna
-
Home
4/10/2022
Torino
-
Away
Empoli FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Sampdoria
L 2-0
Away
2/26/2022
Juventus
L 3-2
Home
3/6/2022
Genoa
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
AC Milan
-
Away
3/20/2022
Hellas Verona
-
Home
4/3/2022
Fiorentina
-
Away
4/10/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
2:45
PM/EST
