AC Milan and SSC Napoli will match up in Serie A play on Sunday, December 19. The game at Giuseppe Meazza begins at 2:45 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan has 39 points, and is second in the league. Napoli has 36 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Napoli

Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan and Napoli Stats

AC Milan is third in Serie A offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Napoli is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).

Napoli has scored 34 goals in 17 matches (fifth in Serie A), and AC Milan has conceded 19 in 17 (fifth in league).

AC Milan's goal differential is +17, which ranks third in the league.

Napoli has a goal differential of +21 for the season, which is second in the league.

AC Milan Key Players

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seven goals in 11 games -- tops on AC Milan, and ninth in the league.

The second-leading scorer for AC Milan is Olivier Giroud, who has four goals in 10 games.

Theo Hernandez is AC Milan's leader in assists, with five (on 11 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Napoli Key Players

Napoli is led by Victor Osimhen, with five goals in 11 games (20th in league).

Piotr Zielinski is tied for the Napoli lead in goals scored this season with five goals in 16 games.

Lorenzo Insigne is Napoli's assist leader, with five in 16 games (sixth in league).

AC Milan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Genoa W 3-0 Away 12/4/2021 Salernitana W 2-0 Home 12/11/2021 Udinese D 1-1 Away 12/19/2021 Napoli - Home 12/22/2021 Empoli FC - Away 1/6/2022 Roma - Home 1/9/2022 Venezia - Away

Napoli Schedule