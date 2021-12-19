Publish date:
How to Watch AC Milan vs. SSC Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AC Milan and SSC Napoli will match up in Serie A play on Sunday, December 19. The game at Giuseppe Meazza begins at 2:45 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan has 39 points, and is second in the league. Napoli has 36 points, and is in fourth place.
AC Milan and Napoli Stats
- AC Milan is third in Serie A offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Napoli is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
- Napoli has scored 34 goals in 17 matches (fifth in Serie A), and AC Milan has conceded 19 in 17 (fifth in league).
- AC Milan's goal differential is +17, which ranks third in the league.
- Napoli has a goal differential of +21 for the season, which is second in the league.
AC Milan Key Players
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seven goals in 11 games -- tops on AC Milan, and ninth in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for AC Milan is Olivier Giroud, who has four goals in 10 games.
- Theo Hernandez is AC Milan's leader in assists, with five (on 11 chances created) in 14 league appearances.
Napoli Key Players
- Napoli is led by Victor Osimhen, with five goals in 11 games (20th in league).
- Piotr Zielinski is tied for the Napoli lead in goals scored this season with five goals in 16 games.
- Lorenzo Insigne is Napoli's assist leader, with five in 16 games (sixth in league).
AC Milan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Genoa
W 3-0
Away
12/4/2021
Salernitana
W 2-0
Home
12/11/2021
Udinese
D 1-1
Away
12/19/2021
Napoli
-
Home
12/22/2021
Empoli FC
-
Away
1/6/2022
Roma
-
Home
1/9/2022
Venezia
-
Away
Napoli Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Sassuolo
D 2-2
Away
12/4/2021
Atalanta
L 3-2
Home
12/12/2021
Empoli FC
L 1-0
Home
12/19/2021
AC Milan
-
Away
12/22/2021
Spezia Calcio
-
Home
1/6/2022
Juventus
-
Away
1/9/2022
Sampdoria
-
Home
