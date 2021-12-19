Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. SSC Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    AC Milan and SSC Napoli will match up in Serie A play on Sunday, December 19. The game at Giuseppe Meazza begins at 2:45 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. AC Milan has 39 points, and is second in the league. Napoli has 36 points, and is in fourth place.

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Napoli

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    AC Milan and Napoli Stats

    • AC Milan is third in Serie A offensively (2.1 goals per match), and Napoli is first defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
    • Napoli has scored 34 goals in 17 matches (fifth in Serie A), and AC Milan has conceded 19 in 17 (fifth in league).
    • AC Milan's goal differential is +17, which ranks third in the league.
    • Napoli has a goal differential of +21 for the season, which is second in the league.

    AC Milan Key Players

    • Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seven goals in 11 games -- tops on AC Milan, and ninth in the league.
    • The second-leading scorer for AC Milan is Olivier Giroud, who has four goals in 10 games.
    • Theo Hernandez is AC Milan's leader in assists, with five (on 11 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

    Napoli Key Players

    • Napoli is led by Victor Osimhen, with five goals in 11 games (20th in league).
    • Piotr Zielinski is tied for the Napoli lead in goals scored this season with five goals in 16 games.
    • Lorenzo Insigne is Napoli's assist leader, with five in 16 games (sixth in league).

    AC Milan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Genoa

    W 3-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Salernitana

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Udinese

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Napoli

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Empoli FC

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Roma

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Venezia

    -

    Away

    Napoli Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Sassuolo

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Atalanta

    L 3-2

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Empoli FC

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    AC Milan

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Spezia Calcio

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Juventus

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Sampdoria

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    AC Milan vs. Napoli

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:45
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
