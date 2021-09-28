September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Serie A giant AC Milan takes on reigning La Liga champion Atlético Madrid in Champions League competition.
Author:

AC Milan of Serie A will host defending La Liga champion Atlético Madrid in Champions League action Tuesday.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético de Madrid:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan enters the match sitting in second on the Serie A table with 16 points. The club is coming off a 2-1 win over Spezia in which its goals were scored by 19-year-old Daniel Maldini and Real Madrid loanee Brahim Díaz, who found the back of the net for the 86th-minute winner.

AC Milan lost 3-2 to Liverpool in its first match of the Champions League group stage, so the club will look to rebound Tuesday. Atlético Madrid enters the match coming off a 1-0 road loss against Alavés in La Liga competition. the club opened the Champions League group stage with a 0-0 draw against Porto.

Many consider Group B, which includes Liverpool, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid and Porto, the toughest this year, and the meeting between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid promises to be a showdown worth watching for soccer fans.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

AC Milan vs. Atlético de Madrid

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
2:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13106728
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16837481
Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge

13 minutes ago
USATSI_13131435
Soccer

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid

13 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch Sporting vs. Borussia Dortmund

13 minutes ago
Manchester City
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

13 minutes ago
Liverpool
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Liverpool

13 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

59 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16838739
Soccer

How to Watch Ajax vs. Besiktas

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy