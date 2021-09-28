How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid

AC Milan of Serie A will host defending La Liga champion Atlético Madrid in Champions League action Tuesday.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético de Madrid:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

AC Milan enters the match sitting in second on the Serie A table with 16 points. The club is coming off a 2-1 win over Spezia in which its goals were scored by 19-year-old Daniel Maldini and Real Madrid loanee Brahim Díaz, who found the back of the net for the 86th-minute winner.

AC Milan lost 3-2 to Liverpool in its first match of the Champions League group stage, so the club will look to rebound Tuesday. Atlético Madrid enters the match coming off a 1-0 road loss against Alavés in La Liga competition. the club opened the Champions League group stage with a 0-0 draw against Porto.

Many consider Group B, which includes Liverpool, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid and Porto, the toughest this year, and the meeting between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid promises to be a showdown worth watching for soccer fans.