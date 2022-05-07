How to Watch ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Monday, ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma will face off in Serie A action. The clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network from Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina has 56 points, and is seventh in the league. Roma has 59 points, and is in sixth place.
How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Roma
- Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fiorentina and Roma Stats
- Fiorentina is 10th in Serie A offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Roma is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- Roma has scored 55 goals in 35 games (eighth in Serie A), and Fiorentina has given up 47 in 35 (eighth in league).
- Fiorentina's goal differential (+7) is 10th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Roma is seventh in the league, at +15.
Fiorentina Key Players
- Lucas Torreira is Fiorentina's leading scorer, with five goals (on 23 shots) in 31 league games.
- Nicolas Gonzalez has four goals in 31 appearances, second-best on Fiorentina.
- Gonzalez has five assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on Fiorentina, and 25th in the league.
Roma Key Players
Fiorentina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Salernitana
L 2-1
Away
4/27/2022
Udinese
L 4-0
Home
5/1/2022
AC Milan
L 1-0
Away
5/9/2022
Roma
-
Home
5/16/2022
Sampdoria
-
Away
5/22/2022
Juventus
-
Home
Roma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Napoli
D 1-1
Away
4/23/2022
Inter Milan
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Bologna
D 0-0
Home
5/9/2022
Fiorentina
-
Away
5/14/2022
Venezia
-
Home
5/22/2022
Torino
-
Away
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Fiorentina vs. AS Roma
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)