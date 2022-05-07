On Monday, ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma will face off in Serie A action. The clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network from Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina has 56 points, and is seventh in the league. Roma has 59 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Roma

Fiorentina and Roma Stats

Fiorentina is 10th in Serie A offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Roma is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

Roma has scored 55 goals in 35 games (eighth in Serie A), and Fiorentina has given up 47 in 35 (eighth in league).

Fiorentina's goal differential (+7) is 10th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Roma is seventh in the league, at +15.

Fiorentina Key Players

Lucas Torreira is Fiorentina's leading scorer, with five goals (on 23 shots) in 31 league games.

Nicolas Gonzalez has four goals in 31 appearances, second-best on Fiorentina.

Gonzalez has five assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on Fiorentina, and 25th in the league.

Roma Key Players

Fiorentina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Salernitana L 2-1 Away 4/27/2022 Udinese L 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 AC Milan L 1-0 Away 5/9/2022 Roma - Home 5/16/2022 Sampdoria - Away 5/22/2022 Juventus - Home

