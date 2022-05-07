Skip to main content

How to Watch ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Monday, ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma will face off in Serie A action. The clubs will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network from Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina has 56 points, and is seventh in the league. Roma has 59 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Roma

  • Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi
  Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

Fiorentina and Roma Stats

  • Fiorentina is 10th in Serie A offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Roma is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • Roma has scored 55 goals in 35 games (eighth in Serie A), and Fiorentina has given up 47 in 35 (eighth in league).
  • Fiorentina's goal differential (+7) is 10th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Roma is seventh in the league, at +15.

Fiorentina Key Players

  • Lucas Torreira is Fiorentina's leading scorer, with five goals (on 23 shots) in 31 league games.
  • Nicolas Gonzalez has four goals in 31 appearances, second-best on Fiorentina.
  • Gonzalez has five assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on Fiorentina, and 25th in the league.

Roma Key Players

Fiorentina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Salernitana

L 2-1

Away

4/27/2022

Udinese

L 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

AC Milan

L 1-0

Away

5/9/2022

Roma

-

Home

5/16/2022

Sampdoria

-

Away

5/22/2022

Juventus

-

Home

Roma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Napoli

D 1-1

Away

4/23/2022

Inter Milan

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Bologna

D 0-0

Home

5/9/2022

Fiorentina

-

Away

5/14/2022

Venezia

-

Home

5/22/2022

Torino

-

Away

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Fiorentina vs. AS Roma

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

