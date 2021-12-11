ACF Fiorentina vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch ACF Fiorentina vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Salernitana will visit ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday at 9:00 AM ET in Serie A, with the action airing on CBS Sports Network. Fiorentina currently has 27 points, and is sixth in the league table. Salernitana has eight points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Salernitana
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi
Fiorentina and Salernitana Stats
- Fiorentina is scoring 1.7 goals per game (seventh in Serie A), and Salernitana is giving up 2.1 per match (19th in league).
- Salernitana has scored 11 goals in 16 matches (20th in Serie A), and Fiorentina has given up 22 in 16 (eighth in league).
- Fiorentina's goal differential is +5, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Salernitana is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -22.
Fiorentina Key Players
- Dusan Vlahovic is Fiorentina's leading scorer this year, with 13 goals in 16 games (first in league).
- Nicolas Gonzalez has two goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 12 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Gonzalez is Fiorentina's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (16th in league).
Salernitana Key Players
- Federico Bonazzoli is Salernitana's top scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots) in 15 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Mamadou Coulibaly, with two goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight league appearances.
- Franck Ribery has two assists in 10 games -- the best mark on Salernitana, and 36th in the entire league.
Fiorentina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Empoli FC
L 2-1
Away
11/30/2021
Sampdoria
W 3-1
Home
12/5/2021
Bologna
W 3-2
Away
12/11/2021
Salernitana
-
Home
12/19/2021
Sassuolo
-
Home
12/22/2021
Hellas Verona
-
Away
1/6/2022
Udinese
-
Home
Salernitana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Cagliari
D 1-1
Away
11/30/2021
Juventus
L 2-0
Home
12/4/2021
AC Milan
L 2-0
Away
12/11/2021
Fiorentina
-
Away
12/17/2021
Inter Milan
-
Home
12/21/2021
Udinese
-
Away
1/6/2022
Venezia
-
Home
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Fiorentina vs. Salernitana
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
