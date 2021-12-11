ACF Fiorentina vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Salernitana will visit ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday at 9:00 AM ET in Serie A, with the action airing on CBS Sports Network. Fiorentina currently has 27 points, and is sixth in the league table. Salernitana has eight points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Salernitana

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fiorentina and Salernitana Stats

Fiorentina is scoring 1.7 goals per game (seventh in Serie A), and Salernitana is giving up 2.1 per match (19th in league).

Salernitana has scored 11 goals in 16 matches (20th in Serie A), and Fiorentina has given up 22 in 16 (eighth in league).

Fiorentina's goal differential is +5, which ranks sixth in the league.

Salernitana is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -22.

Fiorentina Key Players

Dusan Vlahovic is Fiorentina's leading scorer this year, with 13 goals in 16 games (first in league).

Nicolas Gonzalez has two goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 12 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Gonzalez is Fiorentina's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (16th in league).

Salernitana Key Players

Federico Bonazzoli is Salernitana's top scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots) in 15 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Mamadou Coulibaly, with two goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight league appearances.

Franck Ribery has two assists in 10 games -- the best mark on Salernitana, and 36th in the entire league.

Fiorentina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Empoli FC L 2-1 Away 11/30/2021 Sampdoria W 3-1 Home 12/5/2021 Bologna W 3-2 Away 12/11/2021 Salernitana - Home 12/19/2021 Sassuolo - Home 12/22/2021 Hellas Verona - Away 1/6/2022 Udinese - Home

Salernitana Schedule