ACF Fiorentina vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch ACF Fiorentina vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Salernitana will visit ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday at 9:00 AM ET in Serie A, with the action airing on CBS Sports Network. Fiorentina currently has 27 points, and is sixth in the league table. Salernitana has eight points, and is in 20th place.

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Salernitana

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi
    Fiorentina and Salernitana Stats

    • Fiorentina is scoring 1.7 goals per game (seventh in Serie A), and Salernitana is giving up 2.1 per match (19th in league).
    • Salernitana has scored 11 goals in 16 matches (20th in Serie A), and Fiorentina has given up 22 in 16 (eighth in league).
    • Fiorentina's goal differential is +5, which ranks sixth in the league.
    • Salernitana is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -22.

    Fiorentina Key Players

    • Dusan Vlahovic is Fiorentina's leading scorer this year, with 13 goals in 16 games (first in league).
    • Nicolas Gonzalez has two goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 12 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Gonzalez is Fiorentina's leader in assists, with three in 12 games (16th in league).

    Salernitana Key Players

    • Federico Bonazzoli is Salernitana's top scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots) in 15 league games.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Mamadou Coulibaly, with two goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in eight league appearances.
    • Franck Ribery has two assists in 10 games -- the best mark on Salernitana, and 36th in the entire league.

    Fiorentina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Empoli FC

    L 2-1

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Sampdoria

    W 3-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Bologna

    W 3-2

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Salernitana

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Sassuolo

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Hellas Verona

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Udinese

    -

    Home

    Salernitana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Cagliari

    D 1-1

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Juventus

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/4/2021

    AC Milan

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Fiorentina

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Inter Milan

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Udinese

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Venezia

    -

    Home

