Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor will match up in the Super Lig play on Saturday, April 23. The game at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim starts at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 52 points, Adana Demirspor is fifth in the league. Trabzonspor has 73 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: 5 Ocak Fatih Terim

5 Ocak Fatih Terim Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor Stats

Adana Demirspor is scoring 1.5 goals per match (seventh in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor is conceding 0.8 per game (first in league).

Trabzonspor is scoring 1.8 goals per game (second in the Super Lig), and Adana Demirspor is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

Adana Demirspor's goal differential (+12) is fifth in the league.

Trabzonspor's goal differential (+32) is first in the league.

Adana Demirspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/4/2022 Hatayspor Antakya D 0-0 Away 4/10/2022 Altay Izmir W 3-1 Home 4/17/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul L 4-0 Away 4/23/2022 Trabzonspor - Home 4/29/2022 Giresunspor - Away 5/8/2022 Alanyaspor - Home 5/15/2022 Galatasaray - Away

Trabzonspor Schedule