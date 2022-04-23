Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor will match up in the Super Lig play on Saturday, April 23. The game at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim starts at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 52 points, Adana Demirspor is fifth in the league. Trabzonspor has 73 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: 5 Ocak Fatih Terim
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Adana Demirspor is scoring 1.5 goals per match (seventh in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor is conceding 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • Trabzonspor is scoring 1.8 goals per game (second in the Super Lig), and Adana Demirspor is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • Adana Demirspor's goal differential (+12) is fifth in the league.
  • Trabzonspor's goal differential (+32) is first in the league.

Adana Demirspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/4/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

D 0-0

Away

4/10/2022

Altay Izmir

W 3-1

Home

4/17/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

L 4-0

Away

4/23/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

4/29/2022

Giresunspor

-

Away

5/8/2022

Alanyaspor

-

Home

5/15/2022

Galatasaray

-

Away

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Besiktas

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Gaziantep FK

D 0-0

Away

4/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

D 1-1

Home

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Home

5/8/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

-

Away

5/15/2022

Altay Izmir

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy