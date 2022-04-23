Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor will match up in the Super Lig play on Saturday, April 23. The game at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim starts at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 52 points, Adana Demirspor is fifth in the league. Trabzonspor has 73 points, and is in first place.
How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: 5 Ocak Fatih Terim
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor Stats
- Adana Demirspor is scoring 1.5 goals per match (seventh in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor is conceding 0.8 per game (first in league).
- Trabzonspor is scoring 1.8 goals per game (second in the Super Lig), and Adana Demirspor is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- Adana Demirspor's goal differential (+12) is fifth in the league.
- Trabzonspor's goal differential (+32) is first in the league.
Adana Demirspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/4/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
D 0-0
Away
4/10/2022
Altay Izmir
W 3-1
Home
4/17/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
L 4-0
Away
4/23/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
4/29/2022
Giresunspor
-
Away
5/8/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Home
5/15/2022
Galatasaray
-
Away
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Besiktas
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Gaziantep FK
D 0-0
Away
4/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
D 1-1
Home
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Home
5/8/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
-
Away
5/15/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Adana Demirspor vs. Trabzonspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)