AJ Auxerre vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/26/2022

On Thursday, AJ Auxerre and AS Saint-Etienne will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will battle at 1:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps. With one point, AJ Auxerre is 0 in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 32 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

AJ Auxerre and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

AJ Auxerre Key Players

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

AJ Auxerre Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Sochaux-Montbeliard D 0-0 Home 5/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 5/29/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule