Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage kicks off with a contest between Dutch club Ajax and Turkish club Besiktas.

The second matchday of the new Champions League campaign begins Tuesday with a showdown between Ajax of the Eredivisie, the top league in the Netherlands, and Besiktas of the Süper Lig, the top league in Turkey.

How to Watch Ajax vs. Besiktas:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live stream Ajax vs. Besiktas online with fuboTV

Ajax opened the Champions League group stage with a dominating 5-1 performance over Sporting CP behind four goals by star forward Sébastien Haller and a fifth by winger Steven Berghuis.

Besiktas opened the group stage with a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. The team's lone goal was scored by Spanish defender Francisco Montero, who was originally on loan from Atlético Madrid before Besiktas bought his contract outright during the last transfer cycle.

Ajax will be another tough test for Besiktas, as the Dutch club has won its last six matches by a combined 29-1 score line.

Leading the club in Eredivisie scoring is Haller with five goals in seven matches. Just trailing him are Dusan Tadic and Noussair Mazraoui with four goals each. Berghuis leads Ajax with six assists in seven matches.

Besiktas is led by former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi with three goals in five games. Ajax will have to limit on the talented attacker Tuesday if it wants a win.