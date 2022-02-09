Al Hilal will be taking on Chelsea today in some entertaining Club World Cup qualifying action.

How to Watch Al Hilal vs. Chelsea Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Both of these very good teams will be aiming to try and snag a spot in the Club World Cup today. Al Hilal routed Al Jazira 6-1 to get to this point and will be looking to do the same to Chelsea to advance.

Chelsea, however, has not been in the Club World Cup in a decade and they will look to turn that around today. Chelsea will be representing the Premier League and hoping they will bring home its first Club World Cup victory in history.

Chelsea is coming off a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle and before that had beaten Tottenham. Both of these clubs are carrying a lot of momentum coming into this match and will look to capitalize.

These are two very respectable clubs and it should be a great matchup. Tune in to fubo Sports Network (Canada) at 11:30 a.m. ET to catch all the action.

