Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday's action in TUR 1 will see Fenerbahce Istanbul take on Alanyaspor. The game at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium gets underway at 12:00 PM ET. Alanyaspor currently has 46 points, and is sixth in the league. Fenerbahce Istanbul has 47 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

12:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium

Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

Alanyaspor is second in TUR 1 in goals scored (51 in 28 matches), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is fifth in goals conceded (32 in 28).

Fenerbahce Istanbul is fifth in TUR 1 in goals scored (43 in 28 matches), and Alanyaspor is 13th in goals allowed (42 in 28).

Alanyaspor has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +11, which is fifth in the league.

Alanyaspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Trabzonspor L 4-0 Home 2/27/2022 Konyaspor W 5-1 Home 3/7/2022 Kayserispor W 2-1 Away 3/13/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul - Home 3/19/2022 Goztepe Izmir - Away 4/3/2022 Caykur Rizespor - Home 4/10/2022 Besiktas - Away

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule