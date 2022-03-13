Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in TUR 1 will see Fenerbahce Istanbul take on Alanyaspor. The game at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium gets underway at 12:00 PM ET. Alanyaspor currently has 46 points, and is sixth in the league. Fenerbahce Istanbul has 47 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats
- Alanyaspor is second in TUR 1 in goals scored (51 in 28 matches), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is fifth in goals conceded (32 in 28).
- Fenerbahce Istanbul is fifth in TUR 1 in goals scored (43 in 28 matches), and Alanyaspor is 13th in goals allowed (42 in 28).
- Alanyaspor has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +11, which is fifth in the league.
Alanyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Trabzonspor
L 4-0
Home
2/27/2022
Konyaspor
W 5-1
Home
3/7/2022
Kayserispor
W 2-1
Away
3/13/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Home
3/19/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Away
4/3/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Home
4/10/2022
Besiktas
-
Away
Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
W 2-0
Home
2/28/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
W 2-1
Away
3/6/2022
Trabzonspor
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Away
3/20/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
4/3/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
4/10/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)