Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's action in TUR 1 will see Fenerbahce Istanbul take on Alanyaspor. The game at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium gets underway at 12:00 PM ET. Alanyaspor currently has 46 points, and is sixth in the league. Fenerbahce Istanbul has 47 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

  • Alanyaspor is second in TUR 1 in goals scored (51 in 28 matches), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is fifth in goals conceded (32 in 28).
  • Fenerbahce Istanbul is fifth in TUR 1 in goals scored (43 in 28 matches), and Alanyaspor is 13th in goals allowed (42 in 28).
  • Alanyaspor has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +11, which is fifth in the league.

Alanyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Trabzonspor

L 4-0

Home

2/27/2022

Konyaspor

W 5-1

Home

3/7/2022

Kayserispor

W 2-1

Away

3/13/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Home

3/19/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Away

4/3/2022

Caykur Rizespor

-

Home

4/10/2022

Besiktas

-

Away

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

W 2-0

Home

2/28/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

W 2-1

Away

3/6/2022

Trabzonspor

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

Alanyaspor

-

Away

3/20/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

4/3/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

4/10/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Alanyaspor vs. Fenerbahce

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
