Albania vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

UEFA Nations League action on Friday will include Albania playing Israel. The two teams will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Air Albania Stadium, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Albania vs. Israel

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Air Albania Stadium

Albania and Israel Stats

With one goal in one games, Albania is 36th in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Israel has conceded two goals in one matches, 17th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Albania scored 12 goals (1.2 per game) and Israel allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game).

With two goals in one games, Israel is 26th in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Albania has conceded one goal in one matches, ninth in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Israel scored 23 goals (2.3 per game) and Albania gave up 12 goals (1.2 per game).

With 1 goal scored and the same amount allowed, Albania is 24th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. (It was 0 in World Cup qualifying.)

Israel's goal difference (0) is 24th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +2 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Albania Players to Watch

Albania's Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov has one goal (no assists) in this tournament.

Albania's Armando Broja had three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Broja is coming off a season with six goals in 32 games for Southampton FC in the Premier League.

Odise Roshi had three assists in World Cup qualifying.

Albania's Myrto Uzuni had two goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In 15 matches for Granada CF (LaLiga) last season, Uzuni had one goal and one assist.

Keidi Bare had two assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Bare had one goal and one assist in 28 games for Espanyol last season in LaLiga.

Israel Players to Watch

Israel's Shon Weissman has registered one goal (no assists) in this competition, and he had two goals with zero assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Eran Zahavi collected eight goals and two assists for Israel in World Cup qualifiers.

In World Cup qualifiers, Munas Dabbur totaled six goals with one assist.

TSG Hoffenheim's Dabbur suited up for 32 Bundesliga matches, registering three goals with three assists.

In the current tournament, Manor Solomon has recorded one assist for Israel. He also had two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the most recent qualification campaign for the World Cup, Dor Peretz tallied three goals and one assist.

Venezia FC's Peretz delivered one assist (no goals) in 34 Serie A games.

Albania Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Iceland June 6 D 1-1 Away Israel June 10 - Home Israel September 24 - Away Iceland September 27 - Home

Israel Schedule