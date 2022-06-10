Albania vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Albania vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

UEFA Nations League action on Friday will include Albania playing Israel. The two teams will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Air Albania Stadium, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Albania vs. Israel

  • Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Air Albania Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Albania and Israel Stats

  • With one goal in one games, Albania is 36th in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Israel has conceded two goals in one matches, 17th in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Albania scored 12 goals (1.2 per game) and Israel allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game).
  • With two goals in one games, Israel is 26th in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Albania has conceded one goal in one matches, ninth in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Israel scored 23 goals (2.3 per game) and Albania gave up 12 goals (1.2 per game).
  • With 1 goal scored and the same amount allowed, Albania is 24th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. (It was 0 in World Cup qualifying.)
  • Israel's goal difference (0) is 24th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +2 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Albania Players to Watch

  • Albania's Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov has one goal (no assists) in this tournament.
  • Albania's Armando Broja had three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Broja is coming off a season with six goals in 32 games for Southampton FC in the Premier League.
  • Odise Roshi had three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Albania's Myrto Uzuni had two goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In 15 matches for Granada CF (LaLiga) last season, Uzuni had one goal and one assist.
  • Keidi Bare had two assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
  • Bare had one goal and one assist in 28 games for Espanyol last season in LaLiga.

Israel Players to Watch

  • Israel's Shon Weissman has registered one goal (no assists) in this competition, and he had two goals with zero assists in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Eran Zahavi collected eight goals and two assists for Israel in World Cup qualifiers.
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Munas Dabbur totaled six goals with one assist.
  • TSG Hoffenheim's Dabbur suited up for 32 Bundesliga matches, registering three goals with three assists.
  • In the current tournament, Manor Solomon has recorded one assist for Israel. He also had two goals and four assists during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the most recent qualification campaign for the World Cup, Dor Peretz tallied three goals and one assist.
  • Venezia FC's Peretz delivered one assist (no goals) in 34 Serie A games.

Albania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Iceland

June 6

D 1-1

Away

Israel

June 10

-

Home

Israel

September 24

-

Away

Iceland

September 27

-

Home

Israel Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Iceland

June 2

D 2-2

Home

Albania

June 10

-

Away

Iceland

June 13

-

Away

Albania

September 24

-

Home

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Albania vs Israel

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18505372
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18479510
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Austria vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Andorra vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Albania vs. Israel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Denmark vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Belarus vs Kazakhstan stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown17 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Denmark vs. Croatia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy