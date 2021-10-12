How to Watch Albania vs. Poland in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Albania vs. Poland in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A Group I clash pits second-place Albania against third-place Poland in UEFA World Cup qualifying action.
    Author:

    Albania (5-2-0, 15 points) enters its Tuesday match in second place in Group I, one point ahead of its opponent Poland (4-1-2, 14 points).

    Both clubs are playing their style of soccer and doing it very well, but they must compete to advance in the World Cup qualifying competition.

    How to Watch Albania vs. Poland in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying:

    Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 6

    Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying, Albania vs. Poland online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Through seven matches, Albania has only given up six goals, two of them in its loss to England, the first-place team in the group.

    Last month, Albania and Poland faced off, and Poland asserted its offensive dominance against its more defensive-minded opponent to win 4–1. The match was Albania’s second loss in qualifying.

    Albania started off the qualifying competition with a 1–0 win against Andorra, then gave up two goals to England in a loss and four goals to Poland in a loss. The Albanian national team has shut out every other opponent in UEFA Group I.

    Poland has scored the most goals in the group (24) and boasts a plus-16 goal differential, second behind England (plus-21). Poland has scored less than three goals just twice in qualifying, in both matches against England.

    Poland can leapfrog Albania in the group standings if it gets a win Tuesday.

    Albania vs. Poland

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 6
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
