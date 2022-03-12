How to Watch Altay Izmir vs. Yeni Malatyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
TUR 1 action on Saturday will see Altay Izmir facing Yeni Malatyaspor. The two teams will start their contest at 8:00 AM ET from Izmir Atatürk Stadium, airing on . Altay Izmir is currently 18th in the league table, with 26 points. Yeni Malatyaspor is 20th, with 20.
How to Watch Altay Izmir vs. Yeni Malatyaspor
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Izmir Atatürk Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Altay Izmir and Yeni Malatyaspor Stats
- Altay Izmir is 16th in TUR 1 offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Yeni Malatyaspor is 19th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).
- Yeni Malatyaspor has scored 23 goals in 28 matches (20th in TUR 1), and Altay Izmir has given up 41 in 28 (12th in league).
- Altay Izmir is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -12.
- In terms of goal differential, Yeni Malatyaspor is 19th in the league, at -25.
Altay Izmir Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Besiktas
L 1-0
Away
2/27/2022
Gaziantep FK
W 3-2
Home
3/6/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
-
Home
3/20/2022
Sivasspor
-
Away
4/3/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Home
4/10/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
Yeni Malatyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Antalyaspor
L 2-1
Home
2/27/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
L 5-2
Away
3/4/2022
Adana Demirspor
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Altay Izmir
-
Away
3/19/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Home
4/3/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
4/10/2022
Giresunspor
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)