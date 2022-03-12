TUR 1 action on Saturday will see Altay Izmir facing Yeni Malatyaspor. The two teams will start their contest at 8:00 AM ET from Izmir Atatürk Stadium, airing on . Altay Izmir is currently 18th in the league table, with 26 points. Yeni Malatyaspor is 20th, with 20.

How to Watch Altay Izmir vs. Yeni Malatyaspor

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Izmir Atatürk Stadium

Izmir Atatürk Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Altay Izmir and Yeni Malatyaspor Stats

Altay Izmir is 16th in TUR 1 offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Yeni Malatyaspor is 19th defensively (1.7 conceded per match).

Yeni Malatyaspor has scored 23 goals in 28 matches (20th in TUR 1), and Altay Izmir has given up 41 in 28 (12th in league).

Altay Izmir is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -12.

In terms of goal differential, Yeni Malatyaspor is 19th in the league, at -25.

Altay Izmir Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Besiktas L 1-0 Away 2/27/2022 Gaziantep FK W 3-2 Home 3/6/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul D 0-0 Away 3/12/2022 Yeni Malatyaspor - Home 3/20/2022 Sivasspor - Away 4/3/2022 Antalyaspor - Home 4/10/2022 Adana Demirspor - Away

Yeni Malatyaspor Schedule