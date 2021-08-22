How to Watch América vs. Tijuana

Liga MX leaders America enter Match Day 6 at the head of the Apertura table and will face a weak Tijuana side on Sunday.

Through five matches in the Apertura campaign, Liga MX leaders America sit first on the table, with just one blemish on the season, a 0-0 draw in their league opener, coming into Match Day 6 on a four-game win streak.

America haven't done it with an overpowering offense, either, as their seven goals scored this season rank just fifth in Liga MX. Rather, their defense has been borderline impenetrable, as the club has allowed just two goals this entire league year, tied for the fewest of any club in the Apertura.

Colombian striker Roger Martinez and Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo, on loan from Castellon, lead the attack for America with two goals apiece, while their midfield and defense is paced by their highest-valued players, Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino and Sebastian Caceres.

The Tijuana side they'll be facing, meanwhile, has been one of the weakest clubs so far in the Apertura with just two points on the campaign, tied for the fewest of any Liga MX team. They've scored just three goals in five matches and given up eight.

Making matters more concerning for Tijuana, they'll be traveling to the historic Estadio Azteca to face Club America, giving this potentially one-sided matchup an even bigger advantage to the league leaders.

Tijuana have beaten Club America just five times in their last 22 matchups, and considering America haven't been defeated in their last 10 Liga MX outings while Tijuana haven't earned three points in their last five games, this has all the makings of a blowout in favor of Club America.

