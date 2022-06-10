Andorra vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/10/2022

How to Watch Andorra vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liechtenstein takes on Andorra at Estadi Nacional on Friday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Andorra vs. Liechtenstein

Match Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Estadi Nacional

Estadi Nacional Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Andorra and Liechtenstein Stats

Andorra has not scored yet in this tournament, while Liechtenstein has conceded three goals (1.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Andorra scored eight goals (0.8 per game) and Liechtenstein allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game).

Liechtenstein has not scored yet in this tournament. Andorra has allowed three goals (1.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Liechtenstein scored two goals (0.2 per game) and Andorra conceded 24 goals (2.4 per game).

Andorra's goal difference (-3) is 42nd in the UEFA Nations League. It was -16 in its World Cup qualification campaign.

Liechtenstein has been outscored 3-0, and its -3 goal differential is 42nd in the UEFA Nations League. It was -32 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Andorra Players to Watch

Marc Pujol Pons had two goals and two assists for Andorra in World Cup qualifying.

In World Cup qualifying, Marc Vales had three goals.

Andorra's Emili Josep Garcia Miramontes recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Ricard Betriu Fernandez had one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Liechtenstein Players to Watch

Noah Frick had one goal with zero assists for Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifiers.

During World Cup qualifying, Yanik Frick picked up one goal.

Andorra Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Latvia June 3 L 3-0 Away Moldova June 6 D 0-0 Home Liechtenstein June 10 - Home Moldova June 14 - Away Liechtenstein September 22 - Away Latvia September 25 - Home

Liechtenstein Schedule