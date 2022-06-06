Andorra vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

How to Watch Andorra vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Moldova takes on Andorra at Estadi Nacional on Monday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Andorra vs. Moldova

Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Estadi Nacional

Estadi Nacional Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Andorra and Moldova Stats

Andorra has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Moldova has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Andorra scored eight goals (0.8 per game) and Moldova gave up 30 goals (3.0 per game).

With two goals in one matches, Moldova is 14th in the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, Andorra has conceded three goals in one matches, 41st in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Moldova scored five goals (0.5 per game) and Andorra allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Andorra is 43rd in the UEFA Nations League at -3 (and was -16 during its World Cup qualification cycle).

In terms of goal differential, Moldova is seventh in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was -25 in World Cup qualifying).

Andorra Players to Watch

Andorra's Marc Pujol Pons has two goals and two assists in this competition, and had two goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying. Marc Vales has three goals in this tournament, and had three goals in World Cup qualifying. Andorra's Sergi Moreno Marin has one goal in the current competition, and had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign. During this tournament Emili Josep Garcia Miramontes has recorded one assist, with one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Moldova Players to Watch

Ion Nicolaescu has scored three goals with zero assists for Moldova in this tournament, and he had three goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying. Catalin Carp has netted one goal in this competition, and he had one goal in World Cup qualifiers. Moldova's Nicolae Milinceanu has scored one goal in the current competition. During the World Cup qualifying campaign, he had one goal. Danu Spataru has one assist in this competition. He also had one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Andorra Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Latvia June 3 L 3-0 Away Moldova June 6 - Home Liechtenstein June 10 - Home Moldova June 14 - Away Liechtenstein September 22 - Away

Moldova Schedule