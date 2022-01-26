Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Wednesday in Ligue 1 will include Angers SCO versus AS Saint-Etienne, with action starting from at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Angers has 29 points, and is 12th in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 12 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium:

Angers and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Angers has scored 28 goals in 21 matches (13th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 43 in 21 (18th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne scores 0.9 goals per match (19th in Ligue 1), and Angers allows 1.3 per match (ninth in league).

Angers is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential is -25, 20th in the league.

Angers Key Players

Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, who has six goals (on 11 shots) in 20 league games.

Sofiane Boufal has five goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has three in 18 games (24th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

AS Saint-Etienne is led by Wahbi Khazri, with seven goals in 19 games (20th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.

Arnaud Nordin has three assists in 19 games -- the best mark on AS Saint-Etienne, and 24th in the entire league.

Angers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Montpellier HSC L 4-1 Away 1/16/2022 FC Lorient D 0-0 Away 1/23/2022 Troyes W 2-1 Home 1/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 2/4/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 2/13/2022 Strasbourg - Home 2/20/2022 Nice - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule