Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday in Ligue 1 will include Angers SCO versus AS Saint-Etienne, with action starting from at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Angers has 29 points, and is 12th in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 12 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Angers vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
Stadium:
Angers and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Angers has scored 28 goals in 21 matches (13th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 43 in 21 (18th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne scores 0.9 goals per match (19th in Ligue 1), and Angers allows 1.3 per match (ninth in league).
- Angers is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
- AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential is -25, 20th in the league.
Angers Key Players
- Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, who has six goals (on 11 shots) in 20 league games.
- Sofiane Boufal has five goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has three in 18 games (24th in league).
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- AS Saint-Etienne is led by Wahbi Khazri, with seven goals in 19 games (20th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Arnaud Nordin has three assists in 19 games -- the best mark on AS Saint-Etienne, and 24th in the entire league.
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 4-1
Away
1/16/2022
FC Lorient
D 0-0
Away
1/23/2022
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
1/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
2/4/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
2/13/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
2/20/2022
Nice
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Home
1/15/2022
RC Lens
L 2-1
Home
1/21/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 1-0
Away
1/26/2022
Angers
-
Away
2/5/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
2/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
2/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
