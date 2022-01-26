Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday in Ligue 1 will include Angers SCO versus AS Saint-Etienne, with action starting from at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Angers has 29 points, and is 12th in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 12 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angers and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • Angers has scored 28 goals in 21 matches (13th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 43 in 21 (18th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne scores 0.9 goals per match (19th in Ligue 1), and Angers allows 1.3 per match (ninth in league).
  • Angers is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential is -25, 20th in the league.

Angers Key Players

  • Angers is led by Thomas Mangani, who has six goals (on 11 shots) in 20 league games.
  • Sofiane Boufal has five goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has three in 18 games (24th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • AS Saint-Etienne is led by Wahbi Khazri, with seven goals in 19 games (20th in league).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
  • Arnaud Nordin has three assists in 19 games -- the best mark on AS Saint-Etienne, and 24th in the entire league.

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Montpellier HSC

L 4-1

Away

1/16/2022

FC Lorient

D 0-0

Away

1/23/2022

Troyes

W 2-1

Home

1/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

2/4/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

2/13/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

2/20/2022

Nice

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

FC Nantes

L 1-0

Home

1/15/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

1/21/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 1-0

Away

1/26/2022

Angers

-

Away

2/5/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

2/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

2/20/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Angers vs. AS Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
college soccer
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs AS Saint-Étienne

2 minutes ago
golf
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, First Round

4 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs Egypt

2 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA

14 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

14 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

14 hours ago
Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

15 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy