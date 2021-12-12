Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Angers SCO hosts Clermont Foot 63 in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, December 12. The two teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Angers has 25 points, and is ninth in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 14 points, and is in 18th place.

    How to Watch Angers vs. Clermont Foot 63

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Angers and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

    • Angers is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.9 conceded per game).
    • Clermont Foot 63 has scored 19 goals in 17 games (15th in Ligue 1), and Angers has conceded 22 in 17 (seventh in league).
    • Angers has a goal differential of +3 for the season, eighth in the league.
    • Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -13 for the season, which ranks 16th in the league.

    Angers Key Players

    • Sofiane Boufal has five goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 19th in the league.
    • Thomas Mangani has four goals in 17 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Angers.
    • Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has three in 16 games (15th in league).

    Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

    • Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with eight goals (on 31 shots) in 16 league games.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances.
    • Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's assist leader, with four in 14 league appearances.

    Angers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    RC Lens

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/1/2021

    AS Monaco

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Stade Reims

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Clermont Foot 63

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Montpellier HSC

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    AS Saint-Etienne

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    FC Lorient

    -

    Away

    Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Stade Reims

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    RC Lens

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Montpellier HSC

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Angers

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Strasbourg

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Stade Reims

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    AS Monaco

    -

    Away

