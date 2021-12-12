Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Angers SCO hosts Clermont Foot 63 in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, December 12. The two teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Angers has 25 points, and is ninth in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 14 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Angers vs. Clermont Foot 63
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Angers and Clermont Foot 63 Stats
- Angers is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.9 conceded per game).
- Clermont Foot 63 has scored 19 goals in 17 games (15th in Ligue 1), and Angers has conceded 22 in 17 (seventh in league).
- Angers has a goal differential of +3 for the season, eighth in the league.
- Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -13 for the season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Angers Key Players
- Sofiane Boufal has five goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 19th in the league.
- Thomas Mangani has four goals in 17 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Angers.
- Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has three in 16 games (15th in league).
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with eight goals (on 31 shots) in 16 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances.
- Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's assist leader, with four in 14 league appearances.
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
RC Lens
D 2-2
Away
12/1/2021
AS Monaco
L 3-1
Home
12/5/2021
Stade Reims
W 2-1
Away
12/12/2021
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
12/22/2021
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
1/9/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
1/16/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Stade Reims
L 1-0
Away
12/1/2021
RC Lens
D 2-2
Home
12/5/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
Angers
-
Away
12/22/2021
Strasbourg
-
Home
1/9/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
1/16/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
