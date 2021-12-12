Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Angers SCO hosts Clermont Foot 63 in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, December 12. The two teams will face off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Angers has 25 points, and is ninth in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 14 points, and is in 18th place.

Angers is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 17th defensively (1.9 conceded per game).

Clermont Foot 63 has scored 19 goals in 17 games (15th in Ligue 1), and Angers has conceded 22 in 17 (seventh in league).

Angers has a goal differential of +3 for the season, eighth in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -13 for the season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Angers Key Players

Sofiane Boufal has five goals in 16 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 19th in the league.

Thomas Mangani has four goals in 17 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Angers.

Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has three in 16 games (15th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 is led by Mohamed Bayo, with eight goals (on 31 shots) in 16 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Elbasan Rashani, with four goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances.

Rashani is Clermont Foot 63's assist leader, with four in 14 league appearances.

Angers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 RC Lens D 2-2 Away 12/1/2021 AS Monaco L 3-1 Home 12/5/2021 Stade Reims W 2-1 Away 12/12/2021 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 12/22/2021 Montpellier HSC - Away 1/9/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 1/16/2022 FC Lorient - Away