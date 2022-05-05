Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Girondins Bordeaux matches up against Angers SCO at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, May 8. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Angers is currently 15th in the league, with 35 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 27.

How to Watch Angers vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Angers and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 35 games), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in goals conceded (85 in 35).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is 10th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (47 in 35 games), and Angers is 14th in goals allowed (53 in 35).
  • Angers has a goal differential of -15 for the season, 15th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -38.

Angers Key Players

  • Sofiane Boufal has eight goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 28th in the league.
  • Thomas Mangani has six goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 34 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has four in 29 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

PSG

L 3-0

Home

4/24/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 2-2

Away

5/1/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-0

Away

5/8/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

5/14/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/21/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

D 2-2

Home

4/24/2022

FC Nantes

L 5-3

Away

5/1/2022

Nice

L 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Angers

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

5/21/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Angers vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy