Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Girondins Bordeaux matches up against Angers SCO at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, May 8. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Angers is currently 15th in the league, with 35 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 27.

How to Watch Angers vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa

Stade Raymond Kopa Live Stream on fuboTV

Angers and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 35 games), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in goals conceded (85 in 35).

Girondins Bordeaux is 10th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (47 in 35 games), and Angers is 14th in goals allowed (53 in 35).

Angers has a goal differential of -15 for the season, 15th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -38.

Angers Key Players

Sofiane Boufal has eight goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 28th in the league.

Thomas Mangani has six goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 34 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has four in 29 league appearances.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Angers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 PSG L 3-0 Home 4/24/2022 Clermont Foot 63 D 2-2 Away 5/1/2022 AS Monaco L 2-0 Away 5/8/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 5/14/2022 FC Metz - Away 5/21/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home

