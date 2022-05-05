Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Girondins Bordeaux matches up against Angers SCO at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, May 8. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Angers is currently 15th in the league, with 35 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 27.
How to Watch Angers vs. Girondins Bordeaux
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
Angers and Girondins Bordeaux Stats
- Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 35 games), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in goals conceded (85 in 35).
- Girondins Bordeaux is 10th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (47 in 35 games), and Angers is 14th in goals allowed (53 in 35).
- Angers has a goal differential of -15 for the season, 15th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -38.
Angers Key Players
- Sofiane Boufal has eight goals in 29 games -- No. 1 on Angers, and 28th in the league.
- Thomas Mangani has six goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 34 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Angers' leader in assists is Boufal, who has four in 29 league appearances.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
PSG
L 3-0
Home
4/24/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 2-2
Away
5/1/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-0
Away
5/8/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
5/14/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/21/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 2-2
Home
4/24/2022
FC Nantes
L 5-3
Away
5/1/2022
Nice
L 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Angers
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
5/21/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
