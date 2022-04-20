Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's action in Ligue 1 will see Angers SCO face off against Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Stade Raymond Kopa begins at 3:00 PM ET. PSG is first in the league, with 74 points. Angers is 14th, with 34.

How to Watch Angers vs. PSG

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angers and PSG Stats

  • PSG scores 2.3 goals per match (first in Ligue 1), and Angers allows 1.4 per match (14th in league).
  • Angers has scored 36 goals in 32 games (14th in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 30 in 32 (second in league).
  • PSG's goal differential is +42, first in the league.
  • Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

PSG Key Players

  • PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals in 29 games (first in league).
  • Neymar has 11 goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Mbappe has 15 assists in 29 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

Angers Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

FC Lorient

W 5-1

Home

4/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 6-1

Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/23/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/29/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

5/8/2022

Troyes

-

Home

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 3-2

Away

4/10/2022

Lille

D 1-1

Home

4/17/2022

FC Nantes

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

PSG

-

Home

4/24/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

5/1/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

5/8/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_12945540
MLB

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18117427
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011428787h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Tom Sunderland6 minutes ago
imago1011395060h
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy