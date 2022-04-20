Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Wednesday's action in Ligue 1 will see Angers SCO face off against Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Stade Raymond Kopa begins at 3:00 PM ET. PSG is first in the league, with 74 points. Angers is 14th, with 34.

How to Watch Angers vs. PSG

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa

Angers and PSG Stats

PSG scores 2.3 goals per match (first in Ligue 1), and Angers allows 1.4 per match (14th in league).

Angers has scored 36 goals in 32 games (14th in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 30 in 32 (second in league).

PSG's goal differential is +42, first in the league.

Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

PSG Key Players

PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals in 29 games (first in league).

Neymar has 11 goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Mbappe has 15 assists in 29 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

Angers Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 FC Lorient W 5-1 Home 4/9/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 6-1 Away 4/17/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Angers - Away 4/23/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/29/2022 Strasbourg - Away 5/8/2022 Troyes - Home

Angers Schedule