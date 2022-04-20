Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's action in Ligue 1 will see Angers SCO face off against Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Stade Raymond Kopa begins at 3:00 PM ET. PSG is first in the league, with 74 points. Angers is 14th, with 34.
How to Watch Angers vs. PSG
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
Angers and PSG Stats
- PSG scores 2.3 goals per match (first in Ligue 1), and Angers allows 1.4 per match (14th in league).
- Angers has scored 36 goals in 32 games (14th in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 30 in 32 (second in league).
- PSG's goal differential is +42, first in the league.
- Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
PSG Key Players
- PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals in 29 games (first in league).
- Neymar has 11 goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Mbappe has 15 assists in 29 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.
Angers Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
FC Lorient
W 5-1
Home
4/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 6-1
Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Angers
-
Away
4/23/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/29/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
5/8/2022
Troyes
-
Home
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 3-2
Away
4/10/2022
Lille
D 1-1
Home
4/17/2022
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
PSG
-
Home
4/24/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
5/1/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
5/8/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
