Angers SCO vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens hits the road to face Angers SCO in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, February 27. The two clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 37 points, and is ninth in the league table. Angers has 29 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. RC Lens

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angers and RC Lens Stats

  • RC Lens puts up 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and Angers gives up 1.4 per match (11th in league).
  • Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (30 in 25 matches), and RC Lens is 11th in goals conceded (36 in 25).
  • RC Lens' goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.
  • Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 25 games (22nd in league).
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' joint top scorer this season, with seven goals (on 33 shots, 1.4 per game) in 23 league appearances.
  • RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 24 games (third in league).

Angers Key Players

  • Thomas Mangani is Angers' top scorer, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Sofiane Boufal is Angers' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 28 shots, 1.3 per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Angers' top facilitator is Boufal, with three assists in 21 games (28th in league).

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

FC Lorient

L 2-0

Away

2/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-2

Home

2/19/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Angers

-

Away

3/5/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

3/13/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

3/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 5-2

Away

2/13/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Home

2/20/2022

Nice

L 1-0

Away

2/27/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Angers vs. Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
