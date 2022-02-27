Angers SCO vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

RC Lens hits the road to face Angers SCO in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, February 27. The two clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 37 points, and is ninth in the league table. Angers has 29 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Angers vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa

Stade Raymond Kopa Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angers and RC Lens Stats

RC Lens puts up 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and Angers gives up 1.4 per match (11th in league).

Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (30 in 25 matches), and RC Lens is 11th in goals conceded (36 in 25).

RC Lens' goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.

Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 25 games (22nd in league).

Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' joint top scorer this season, with seven goals (on 33 shots, 1.4 per game) in 23 league appearances.

RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 24 games (third in league).

Angers Key Players

Thomas Mangani is Angers' top scorer, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 24 league games.

Sofiane Boufal is Angers' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 28 shots, 1.3 per game) in 21 league appearances.

Angers' top facilitator is Boufal, with three assists in 21 games (28th in league).

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 FC Lorient L 2-0 Away 2/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 3-2 Home 2/19/2022 Olympique Lyon D 1-1 Home 2/27/2022 Angers - Away 3/5/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 3/13/2022 FC Metz - Away 3/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home

Angers Schedule