Angers SCO vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens hits the road to face Angers SCO in Ligue 1 at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, February 27. The two clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 37 points, and is ninth in the league table. Angers has 29 points, and is in 13th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Angers and RC Lens Stats
- RC Lens puts up 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and Angers gives up 1.4 per match (11th in league).
- Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (30 in 25 matches), and RC Lens is 11th in goals conceded (36 in 25).
- RC Lens' goal differential (+4) is eighth in the league.
- Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -6.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana is RC Lens' leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 25 games (22nd in league).
- Arnaud Kalimuendo is RC Lens' joint top scorer this season, with seven goals (on 33 shots, 1.4 per game) in 23 league appearances.
- RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has eight in 24 games (third in league).
Angers Key Players
- Thomas Mangani is Angers' top scorer, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 24 league games.
- Sofiane Boufal is Angers' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 28 shots, 1.3 per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Angers' top facilitator is Boufal, with three assists in 21 games (28th in league).
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
FC Lorient
L 2-0
Away
2/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-2
Home
2/19/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Angers
-
Away
3/5/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
3/13/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
3/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 5-2
Away
2/13/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Home
2/20/2022
Nice
L 1-0
Away
2/27/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)